Personal Injury Law and How It Affects You

Once the case is filed, one of two things will happen. You may end up going to court, or the other party (or their insurance company) may offer you a settlement.

When you have been injured through the actions of another party, wanting to seek justice and compensation is understandable. But before you do that, it is important to have a good understanding of whether you have a case. Here is what to know about personal injury cases, personal injury compensation, and what to expect when you contact a personal injury lawyer to get the process started. Knowing what to expect can help reduce your stress and anxiety throughout the proceedings.

What is a Personal Injury?

A personal injury occurs when you are harmed through the negligence of another person or entity, such as a business or corporation. Some specific types of personal injuries include things like car accidents, workplace accidents, and wrongful death. Dog bites, slip and fall incidents, and other types of harm can also be considered personal injury. Depending on the way the injury occurred and the circumstances surrounding it, you may have a personal injury case.

What Are the Different Kinds of Personal Injury Compensation?

To file a personal injury case, you will want to work with a personal injury attorney who has experience with cases like yours. That way, you can feel confident in getting the help and support that is right for your needs. Your attorney will actually be the one filing the case, but the more information you can provide them, the easier it will be to do that.

First, you will want to gather all the information you can about the incident itself. If you have been in a car accident, for example, make sure you take pictures of the scene and exchange information with the other driver. Also, get statements from witnesses. The more you bring with you to the meeting with your personal injury lawyer, the faster they can get started on your case.

They will go over all the details of your case, and discuss with you the personal injury compensation they feel you may be entitled to. Then they can file your case, and work with the other party and the court to reach a resolution. Before your case is even filed, the other party’s insurance company may try to settle with you. That generally results in them offering you far less than the case is actually worth, and your attorney will typically suggest that you do not sign anything the insurance company offers you.

What’s Next?

Once the case is filed, one of two things will happen. You may end up going to court, or the other party (or their insurance company) may offer you a settlement. If you have a strong case, the settlement is more likely. The other party wants to settle the case and move on, with the understanding that they could end up owning you even more if they were taken to court. However, you do not have to accept a settlement that is offered to you. Your attorney will advise you, and provide their recommendation, but it is up to you. Most people take their attorney’s advice, just based on the level of experience a personal injury lawyer has in these matters.