Personal Injury Lawsuit FAQ

Every day, countless people get injured in car accidents, construction accidents, falls, and other unpredictable events. While some incidents might be minor, far too many people have had their lives turned upside down by serious injuries.

No matter the circumstances or timing of your accident, we understand that you have many questions. Our goal is to guide you through the entire process to help you get the insurance coverage you deserve. We always start by answering some of your most urgent questions, such as:

What should I do after an accident?

How do I know if I have a case?

Do I need a lawyer for a personal injury case?

How long will it take to settle my claim?

What to Do After an Accident?

We know how scary an accident can be. It’s likely that you’ll experience shock, and you may not be in the right frame of mind. However, it’s essential that you do your best to follow these steps:

Call Police or Seek Medical Attention: As long as you are physically able, your first step should always be to call the police and paramedics, if necessary. The police will file a report, and a doctor will help you get the documentation you need to move forward with a case.

We also recommend that you or someone nearby take photos at the scene of any injuries you sustained to authenticate your claims. Collect Statements: You should always try to gather witness statements at the scene in order to compile all of the contact information and documentation you need for your case.

You should always try to gather witness statements at the scene in order to compile all of the contact information and documentation you need for your case. Contact a Legal Representative: Finally, you should reach out to a law firm to start building your case. It’s essential that you find someone you can trust to fight on your behalf.

How Do I Know if I Have a Case?

To determine whether or not you have a personal injury case, you must answer the following question:

Did you sustain injuries?

Did the person who injured you owe you a duty?

Did they breach that duty or violate a duty of care to result in your injury?

Can you prove their violation of the duty owed?

If you answered yes to each question, you likely have a good chance of getting compensated for your accident injuries. Our legal experts can give you a better idea, so we encourage you to contact us with the details of your incident.

Do I Need a Lawyer for a Personal Injury Case?

There are many circumstances in which you could get compensated for your injuries without hiring a personal injury lawyer. For example, working with a cooperative insurance company could be the best option if you have little to no damage. You also wouldn’t need to hire a lawyer if you live in a no-fault state that prohibits lawsuits for minor injuries.

In the event that you have sustained severe, life-altering injuries, we strongly encourage that you hire a lawyer. Working with a law firm can ensure that you get the full compensation that you are entitled to, even if an insurance company tries to resist. You should also hire an attorney if you are trying to bring a suit against a company with its own legal team.

How Long Does It Take to Settle a Claim?

If you are considering a lawsuit to compensate for the cost of your recovery, you should be prepared for a long legal battle. More often than not, it will take a year to settle a personal injury claim. That time starts from the date that you file the complaint.

However, there are also many instances where your claim could be settled in as little as six months. Very rarely will a claim be settled any faster than that. Depending on the nature of your claim, you should be prepared for it to drag out. Though it’s typically a minority of cases, there are instances where it could take two, three, or even five years to reach a settlement!