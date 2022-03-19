PhysiciansCare Brand Drugs Recalled Over Packaging Concerns

Acme United and the CPSC recently announced a recall for certain packages of PhysiciansCare brand over-the-counter drugs amid safety concerns.

Earlier this week, Acme United Corporation announced a recall for more than 165,00 packages of its PhysiciansCare brand over-the-counter drugs over concerns the packaging does not “meet child-resistant requirements.” According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall includes PhysiciansCare brand Aspirin, Extra Strength Non-Aspirin, Extra Strength Pain Reliever, Ibuprofen, Medication Station, and Multi-Pack.

The affected products were sold between February 2014 and June 2021 and retailed for between $5 and $50. They were sold in 50, 100, 250, and 500 count packages. The fact that the packages do not meet child-resistant requirements is a big deal because it can result in a “risk of poisoning if a young child were to swallow” the contents of the recalled packages.

When commenting on the matter, Acme United stated that “since the drugs contain regulated substances such as aspirin, ibuprofen or acetaminophen, they are required to be in sufficiently child-resistant packaging when being used in a household.” This specific requirement is linked to the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

For now, consumers who have the recalled tablets are being urged to store them out of reach of children or contact Acme United for instructions on how to properly dispose of the tablets or return them for a refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns, contact Acme United at 888-520-2199.

