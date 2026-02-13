Pierson Ferdinand Opens 2026 with Six New Partners

Latest arrivals demonstrate PierFerd’s continued momentum two years post-launch.

New York, NY – Pierson Ferdinand LLP (“PierFerd” or the “Firm”), one of the world’s fastest-growing law firms, welcomes six (6) new Partners in January across its Corporate and Litigation Departments.

The new additions reflect PierFerd’s sustained momentum following unprecedented operational and financial growth in 2025, a year in which the Firm achieved a 61% year-over-year increase in billings and 35% year-over-year headcount growth.

Adam M. Acosta joins in Washington, D.C. as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing nearly 15 years’ experience resolving complex commercial disputes and navigating government investigations. He handles a wide range of business and competition-related matters, including contract disputes, business torts, antitrust and consumer-protection claims, and other business-critical conflicts.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Adam was a Partner of White & Case LLP. He earned a B.A. from the University of Maryland and a J.D., cum laude, from Howard University School of Law. Adam is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Indiana.

Daniel (Dan) M. Braude joins in New York as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing nearly 20 years’ experience counseling organizations in complex litigation, including data privacy and technology-related disputes. He frequently represents clients in class actions and high-stakes litigation involving data breaches, online tracking technologies, and evolving privacy laws. With a background in commercial litigation and eDiscovery, Dan leverages deep legal and technical knowledge to help clients manage risk and protect their interests.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Dan was a Partner of Mullen Coughlin LLC, and was previously a Partner of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP. Dan earned a B.S. from Lehigh University and a J.D., cum laude, from Seton Hall University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in New York.

Paul Finigan joins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing over three decades’ experience supporting growth, transactions, and governance across healthcare and life sciences companies. He has held various leadership and operational roles at public, private, and private equity-backed organizations, guiding businesses through complex M&A, financings, restructurings, and exits.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Paul was Chief Legal Officer of Warren Avenue Investments. Previously, he was Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and General Counsel of Continuum Rehabilitation, LLC, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Interim HealthCare of Hartford, Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer of Lumenos, Inc., and Executive Vice President of Value Health, Inc. Paul earned a B.S. from Villanova University School of Business and a J.D. from Villanova University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Connecticut.

Michael Khalil joins in Washington, D.C. as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing nearly 20 years’ experience focusing his practice at the intersection of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (“ERISA”), federal securities laws, and the investment management industry. He advises employers, investment advisors, and plan service providers on a broad range of litigation and counseling matters under ERISA, including fiduciary and prohibited transaction issues. He also advises clients on federal securities laws, particularly with regard to issues arising under the Investment Company Act and Investment Advisers Act, including regulatory compliance matters, rulemaking, registration, exemptive relief, and assisting with examinations.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Michael was a Senior Counsel in the Division of Investment Management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). He previously served as a Litigation Counsel and Senior Trial Attorney at the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Solicitor. Before his public service, Michael was a member at Miller & Chevalier Chartered, where he served as Vice-Chair of the Employee Benefits practice. He earned a B.A. from Gettysburg College and a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School. Michael is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

Kimberly Kupka joins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing 20 years’ experience focusing on commercial real estate transactions, including single-site and portfolio acquisitions, dispositions, sale leasebacks, financings, real estate joint ventures, and commercial leases. She represents investors, developers, major corporations, and other real estate owners and tenants. Kimberly assists national retailers in optimizing their real estate value through lease restructuring, renegotiation, and renewals in Chapter 11 bankruptcies and out-of-court restructurings.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Kimberly was a Founding Member of Vintage Law, LLC and an attorney at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP. Between her time at Vintage Law and Klehr Harrison, Kimberley worked in a hybrid legal/principal role for a real estate investment and advisory firm. She earned a B.A. from Temple University and a J.D. from the Temple University Beasley School of Law. Kimberly is admitted to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey D. Spann joins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing extensive commercial real estate experience focused on leasing, acquisitions, and development-related matters. He represents clients in a wide range of matters including complex single- and multi-property acquisitions and dispositions, retail transactions, real estate secured financings, existing loan refinancings and modifications, eminent domain, land use approvals, and zoning relief.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Jeffrey was a Founding Member of Vintage Law, LLC, and previously practiced at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP and Fox Rothschild LLP. He earned a B.A. from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from William & Mary Law School. Jeffrey is admitted to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

A total of six (6) Partners joined PierFerd in January, demonstrating the Firm’s established reputation as a destination for sophisticated, experienced legal talent, drawn from leading global law firms, premier boutiques, and public service, all aligned with PierFerd’s mission to redefine the modern practice of law.

