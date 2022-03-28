Pittsburgh Truck Accident Lawyers Help Injured Clients in Their Hour of Need

The plaintiffs claim the tragedy could have been avoided if the FedEx driver hadn’t been wearing noise-canceling headphones, which prevented him from hearing the built-in alarm warning him that an object was in the truck’s way.

There were 104,475 traffic accidents in Pennsylvania in 2020, leaving 1,129 people dead and 61,248 injured, according to the latest PENNDOT report. If you look at national statistics you’ll see that approximately 10% of all crashes involve a truck of some kind. Truck accidents are the most dangerous and often leave people with life-changing injuries. What can you expect when a 50,000 lbs truck slams into a passenger car? Or several, as truck collisions often involve several cars.

If you or a loved one were recently involved in such a crash, you need to reach out to experienced Pennsylvania truck accident lawyers. Lawyers cannot help you regain your health, but they can help you with financial recovery.

If you’re left with severe injuries, like broken bones, head trauma or spine damage, you’ll need a lot of money to cover the medical bills, not to mention the lost wages. Don’t expect insurance companies to pay for all that. They hate it when you present them with big claims and they’ll do everything they can to minimize the amount of money you’re entitled to.

You’ll have to find other ways to get the damages you deserve and a good truck accident lawyer in Pittsburgh or whatever city you live in can show you how.

The smartest thing you can do is go after the trucking company.

Take, for instance, the terrible 2020 truck accident in Westmoreland County, that killed 5 people and injured another 15 passengers on a tour bus. The survivors have recently filed a lawsuit against the tour company and FedEx, who owned the truck. The plaintiffs claim the tragedy could have been avoided if the FedEx driver hadn’t been wearing noise-canceling headphones, which prevented him from hearing the built-in alarm warning him that an object was in the truck’s way. And it’s not the first time FedEx is held accountable for one of its drivers’ behavior.

Under federal regulations, all trucking companies need to have a $750,000 liability insurance on their vehicles, so, yes, they have the money to pay for all the damages, but you will need very skilled truck accident lawyers for that.

When you retain a lawyer, they will examine the crash report and ask the trucking company to provide a technical examination report to determine if the truck had any problem that might have caused or contributed to the accident. At the same time, they will ask when the truck was last serviced. Many truck accidents are caused by faulty brakes systems, steering system failures or problems with the wheels or tires. Another common cause for such accidents are overloaded or unsecured trailers, or improper towing. If your lawyers determine it was a mechanical failure, you have every right to demand compensation from the trucking company, the maintenance company or the manufacturer.

The value of your claim depends on the extent of your injuries. Economic damages include your medical bills, present and future, the cost of fixing or replacing your car, as well as your lost wages, past and future, as you don’t know when you’ll be able to return to work. Also, you are entitled to non-economic damages to compensate you for your pain and suffering.