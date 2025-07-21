Poisonings from Nicotine Pouches Rise Among Toddlers

Nicotine pouch poisonings in toddlers rose 700% amid packaging, flavor concerns.

Nicotine pouches have become a regular sight in stores, often marketed as a cleaner, smokeless option for adults looking to avoid traditional tobacco. These small packets, tucked under the lip, contain powdered nicotine that gets absorbed through the mouth. What’s not always clear is how dangerous these items can be in a household with small children. A recent review of poison control data has revealed a sharp rise in the number of young children, especially toddlers, accidentally swallowing these pouches. From 2020 to 2023, cases involving kids under six jumped by over 700 percent, according to researchers at a well-known children’s hospital and poison center.

The reason for this jump is tied to how these pouches are packaged and sold. Many are flavored and brightly wrapped, resembling chewing gum, candy, or mints. When left out in a purse or on a countertop, they can easily catch the eye of a curious toddler. Once swallowed, the contents can have serious effects on a small body. Some children show only minor signs, like nausea or fussiness, while others need medical care. In the worst cases, seizures or breathing trouble can follow.

Even though other forms of nicotine like gum, lozenges, and e-liquids have been around longer, nicotine pouches now appear to be more dangerous when ingested by young kids. While nicotine gum and lozenges can also cause symptoms, the pouch’s powdered form and concentrated dose make it especially harmful when swallowed. Some pouches contain more nicotine than a child’s system can safely handle.

The study looked at data collected between 2010 and 2023, covering nearly 135,000 incidents reported to poison centers. The majority happened at home, and most involved kids younger than two years old. While some products like liquid nicotine peaked in earlier years and declined after changes in safety laws, the opposite happened with pouches. These were not even counted in national poison data until 2020, and since then have seen one of the fastest upticks.

Lawmakers have responded in the past to similar problems. For example, a federal law passed in 2015 required child-resistant caps on liquid nicotine bottles. After that, reports of children swallowing liquid nicotine dropped. The same kind of protections, however, do not yet apply to nicotine pouches in many places. Experts now say that tighter rules could help slow the trend, such as clearer warnings on labels, stronger packaging rules, or limits on how these products are flavored and displayed.

The findings also highlight that prevention starts at home. Even a few simple changes can lower the chances of a child getting into something harmful. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to store any nicotine products high up and out of sight, not in bags or backpacks where a child might go looking. Lockboxes or cabinets with secure latches offer even better protection. It’s also a good idea not to use these products around children, as kids may try to copy what they see.

Having the national Poison Help Line number saved in an easy-to-reach spot, like on the fridge or in a phone contact list, can help in an emergency. The number is 1-800-222-1222 and operates around the clock. Calls are free and confidential.

As the market for nicotine products changes, the dangers change too. What may look harmless to an adult can be deadly for a child. Staying aware, keeping harmful items out of reach, and pushing for better safety rules could help prevent more children from ending up in the emergency room, or worse.

