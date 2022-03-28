Police Are Fighting a War Against Negligent Truckers in Eugene, Oregon

The individual was quickly transported to hospital with critical injuries, although it was later reported that he was set to make a miraculous recovery.

Police are trying their best to bring stability to Eugene, Oregon after a slew of truck crashes, injuries, and fatalities. It seems as though the trucking industry is completely out of control in Oregon, and no one is quite sure when the mayhem will come to a stop. One thing’s for sure: innocent people are being seriously injured, and residents are demanding more action as they push back against a wave of trucker negligence in the state.

Semi-Truck Strikes Pedestrian in Eugene

On February 26th, it was reported that a semi-truck had struck and killed a pedestrian in Eugene, Oregon1. The pedestrian was apparently walking in the middle of the I-5, and he was quickly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. This pedestrian had reportedly crashed his car before getting out of the vehicle and walking along the highway.

Semi-Truck Hits Bicycle with Unpredictable Results

Back in November of 2021, a semi-truck struck a cyclist in Eugene, causing severe injuries to the cyclist2. The individual was quickly transported to hospital with critical injuries, although it was later reported that he was set to make a miraculous recovery. Although an initial investigation showed that there was no signs of impairment or speeding, police are looking into what caused this incident.

Log Truck Causes Mayhem in Eugene

Back in December of 2021, it was reported that a log truck had jackknifed across the Beltline, causing all kinds of mayhem for innocent motorists3. The truck eventually collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing the entire area to be shut down for hours while first responders tried to remove the disabled truck and the damaged vehicles.

