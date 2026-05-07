Potato Chips Recalled Over Salmonella Concern

A recall has been issued for several popular potato chip products after a Salmonella concern was raised. The action was announced after a seasoning ingredient used on certain chips was linked to a supplier recall involving dry milk powder. While testing done before production did not detect any contamination, the company decided to pull the affected items from shelves as a safety step.

The recall involves select flavors from two well-known snack brands. For one brand, the impacted varieties include Bayou Blackened Ranch in multiple bag sizes, Salt and Vinegar in smaller bags, and Big Cheezy in both medium and large sizes. For the second brand, the recall includes Salt and Vinegar, Maui Onion, and Sour Cream and Onion, all sold in smaller bags. These products were distributed across the country and may still be in homes or on store shelves.

The company behind the chips stated that no other products are part of the recall. It also shared that there have been no reports of illness tied to these items so far. Even so, the decision to recall was made to reduce any possible risk to consumers. Situations like this often happen when an ingredient supplier flags a potential issue, even if finished products have already passed earlier checks.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause illness, especially in certain groups of people. Young children, older adults, and those with weaker immune systems face a higher chance of more serious symptoms. In healthy individuals, infection often leads to fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. These symptoms can begin within hours or days after exposure and may last for several days.

In rare cases, the bacteria can move beyond the digestive system and enter the bloodstream. When that happens, it may lead to more severe health problems, including infections in other parts of the body. While these cases are not common, they are one reason why recalls tied to possible contamination are taken seriously, even when no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected chip varieties are advised not to eat them. The safest choice is to throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, depending on store policy. It is also a good idea to wash hands and clean any surfaces that may have come into contact with the chips, especially if the packaging was opened.

The Salmonella concern, along with other recalls, can feel unsettling, but these issues are a regular part of how safety is managed in the food supply chain. Companies, suppliers, and government agencies monitor products closely and act when there is even a small chance of harm. This process helps prevent wider problems and keeps the public informed.

Shoppers can stay updated on recalls by checking notices from federal agencies or by signing up for alerts from trusted sources. Paying attention to product names, flavors, and package sizes can help ensure that affected items are quickly identified at home.

While no illnesses have been linked to this situation, the recall serves as a reminder that food safety depends on many steps, from ingredient sourcing to final packaging. Even when tests show no immediate problem, companies may still act out of caution if a related ingredient raises concerns. That extra step can make a difference in preventing potential health issues before they begin.

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Zapp’s, Dirty potato chips recalled by Utz over salmonella risk

Salmonella concern sparks Zapp’s, Dirty potato chips recall