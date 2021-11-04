Potential Metal Contamination Prompts Recall of Tastycake Cupcakes

Tastykake cupcakes are being recalled over concerns they may contain pieces of metal mesh wire.

If you’re a fan of Tastykake snacks, listen up. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for certain packages of Tastykake cupcakes sold in more than 12 states because they may be contaminated with small fragments of metal mesh wire.

According to the notice, the affected products were sold in Target and Walmart stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Flower Foods, based in Thomasville, Georgia, produces the recalled Tastykakes. The company issued the recall soon after a vendor notified it of the possible contamination. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The specific products included in the recall are:

Tastykake chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00219-3 and “enjoy-by” dates of December 14, December 18, and December 21.

Tastykake creme-filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00223-0 and enjoy-by dates of December 14 and December 18.

Tastykake buttercreme iced creme-filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00230-8 and enjoy-by dates of December 14 and December 18.

Two-count, individually sold packages with the UPC code 0-25600-00004-5 and an enjoy-by date of December 18.

For now, consumers who have the recalled products in their homes should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact the company at 1(866) 245-8921.

