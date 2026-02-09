Powering Tampa Bay: Ronald A. Christaldi Named to Power 100 for Sixth Straight Year 

“Being named to the Power 100 for a sixth year is deeply humbling,” Ron said. “I’m grateful to work alongside so many extraordinary leaders who care deeply about this region.

TAMPA, FL — For the sixth consecutive year, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO, Shumaker Advisors Florida Ronald A. Christaldi has been named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Power 100 List. This prestigious annual recognition honors the region’s most influential business leaders, visionaries, and change-makers who help shape Tampa Bay’s present and future.

“Being named to the Power 100 for a sixth year is deeply humbling,” Ron said. “I’m grateful to work alongside so many extraordinary leaders who care deeply about this region. Tampa Bay has given me so much, and I’m committed to continuing to invest my time and energy into efforts that strengthen our community, expand opportunity, and create lasting progress.”

As President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida and a Partner at Shumaker’s law firm, Ron leads a dual practice spanning sophisticated business transactions, public policy strategy, and multifaceted litigation. His work sits at the intersection of business, government, and community impact—helping clients not only solve immediate challenges but also shape long-term outcomes.

Ron’s nationally and state-recognized honors include being named one of the Nation’s 100 Most Influential Attorneys by The Business Journals, a Florida Trend 2025 Florida 500 recipient, a 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 honoree, repeated inclusion in Best Lawyers in America, and prior recognition by Florida Trend among Florida’s Top 100 Lawyers.

“Ron exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose,” said former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Principal, U.S. Cities Practice for Shumaker Advisors Florida. “His influence extends far beyond the boardroom. Ron brings people together, tackles tough challenges head-on, and consistently puts Tampa Bay first. This recognition reflects not only his professional success but also his genuine commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive region.”

Ron’s philanthropy is extensive and includes past service as Chair of the Lions World Vision Institute Eye Ball, the American Heart Association Heart Ball, AMI’s 50th Anniversary Gala, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk.

In addition to his professional leadership, Ron is deeply invested in advancing Florida’s civic, cultural, and economic development. He currently serves as Chair of the Tampa Museum of Art, Vice Chair of New College of Florida, and Chair of Moffitt Cancer Center’s Hope Innovation District. He is a past Chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Leadership Florida, and the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in establishing the African American Arts and Cultural Center. He has also been involved with The Spring of Tampa Bay, AMI Kids, the Business Committee for the Arts, and the City of Tampa’s Cultural Assets Commission.

