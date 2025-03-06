Pregnancy Mineral Levels Linked to Lower Blood Pressure

Higher pregnancy mineral levels, especially copper, manganese, and vitamin B12, may reduce midlife hypertension risk.

A recent study reveals that women who had higher levels of essential mineral supplements, particularly copper and manganese, during pregnancy may have a lower risk of developing high blood pressure in their middle age. The research, presented at the American Heart Association’s 2025 scientific sessions, also found a connection with higher vitamin B12 levels, suggesting that good nutrition during pregnancy might play a role in protecting against hypertension years later.

During pregnancy, women are exposed to various mineral and vitamin supplements that are important for both their health and the health of their baby. Some minerals like copper, magnesium, selenium, and manganese are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which can help reduce the risk of heart disease. While previous studies have shown that manganese levels could lower the risk of preeclampsia (a form of high blood pressure during pregnancy), this study is the first to look at how these metals during pregnancy might impact the risk of high blood pressure later in life.

The researchers focused on a group of women who were part of an ongoing study in Massachusetts called Project Viva. Nearly 500 women enrolled in the study during early pregnancy in the early 2000s. Blood samples were taken to measure levels of both essential and non-essential metals and vitamins like folate and vitamin B12. Non-essential metals such as lead, cadmium, and arsenic are known to increase the risk of heart disease, while the focus of this study was on how essential minerals might protect cardiovascular health.

Two decades later, researchers revisited the women, now in their 50s, to measure their blood pressure and see if there was any link to the levels of metals and vitamins measured during pregnancy. They found that higher levels of copper and manganese in the blood during pregnancy were associated with a reduced risk of developing high blood pressure in middle age. Specifically, women with double the normal amount of copper and manganese during pregnancy had 25% and 20% lower chances, respectively, of developing hypertension years later.

In addition, the study showed that women who had higher levels of vitamin B12 during pregnancy also tended to have lower blood pressure in midlife. For every doubling of B12 levels, participants showed an average reduction of about 3.6 mm Hg in systolic blood pressure and 2.5 mm Hg in diastolic blood pressure. Most of the women in the study had normal B12 levels during pregnancy, but these results suggest that vitamin B12 could play a role in protecting against high blood pressure later in life.

The study also found that a combination of several essential minerals—copper, manganese, selenium, and zinc—was linked to lower blood pressure in midlife, with a stronger effect seen when the levels of these minerals were higher. However, there was no significant effect from non-essential metals on blood pressure.

Although these findings are promising, the researchers caution that they do not suggest women should aim to take extra mineral or vitamin supplements during pregnancy without professional advice. The study did not measure the specific sources of these minerals, such as diet or supplements, and the results do not establish cause and effect. It is still unclear whether adjusting nutrition during pregnancy would directly prevent hypertension later in life. The researchers believe further studies, including clinical trials, are needed to confirm these findings and determine the best approach to managing mineral intake during pregnancy.

The research has important implications for women’s health, particularly as they approach middle age, a time when the risk of developing high blood pressure and heart disease increases. With further research, it may be possible to identify women at higher risk and recommend dietary changes or supplements during pregnancy that could help protect their heart health in the long term.

