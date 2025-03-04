Pregnancy Stress Could Increase Postpartum Blood Pressure

Experiencing stress during pregnancy could lead to a spike in blood pressure in new moms up to a full year following delivery.

Stress during pregnancy might be more impactful than previously thought. New research from the Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles suggests that women who experience high levels of stress or depression while pregnant could be at greater risk of developing high blood pressure in the year following childbirth. The study, published in the journal Hypertension, highlights how stress during pregnancy affects not only the immediate well-being of mothers but their health in the months and years after birth.

The researchers looked at data from 225 mothers, most of whom were Hispanic and from low-income backgrounds. This group was chosen because Hispanic women face a higher risk of heart disease, which is a leading cause of death among women in the U.S. Previous research had already shown that stress can impact heart health, but this study focused on how stress during pregnancy might affect blood pressure levels after the baby is born.

The study found that women who felt more stressed or experienced symptoms of depression during pregnancy were more likely to have higher blood pressure in the first year after delivery. Interestingly, these effects seemed to decrease as time passed, but the initial connection was clear.

One of the study’s authors, Noelle Pardo, a doctoral student, pointed out that pregnancy is a time when women undergo many changes, both physical and emotional. By studying how stress affects mothers over time, researchers hope to better understand the long-term consequences of pregnancy on women’s health. This research is also important because it shifts the focus from just monitoring the health of the baby during pregnancy to considering how to care for the mother’s health after childbirth.

Another part of the research explored whether the sense of community, or “social cohesion,” could help lower blood pressure after birth. Social cohesion refers to how connected a woman feels to her neighbors or community. The researchers discovered that a stronger sense of community could provide some protection against high blood pressure. This finding is significant because it suggests that programs encouraging stronger community ties might offer health benefits to mothers.

While many studies have focused on the health of the baby during pregnancy, Pardo’s research shows that it’s just as important to monitor the mother’s health after childbirth. As the study points out, recognizing that stress during pregnancy can lead to problems later, like high blood pressure, means that healthcare providers could help by offering support to mothers. One recommendation is for doctors to offer more screenings for high blood pressure in women who have had higher stress during pregnancy.

Pardo and her team hope this study will lead to more attention being given to the health of mothers after childbirth. Stress and depression during pregnancy are common, but they don’t always receive the same level of attention as other pregnancy complications. If healthcare systems can identify mothers at higher risk, they might be able to intervene earlier and provide support to reduce these health risks. This could help prevent more serious heart problems in the years after childbirth, ultimately improving the long-term health of mothers.

The research also calls for more studies on the topic to understand how different stressors during pregnancy affect a woman’s long-term health. There’s still much to learn, but these findings offer a new way of thinking about pregnancy and its impact on women’s health. Future research could lead to better support systems for mothers, helping them stay healthier after giving birth.

