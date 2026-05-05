Press Freedom Declines in the US – Campaign Highlights Concerns Near Mar-a-Lago

On April 30, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released its annual World Press Freedom Index ahead of World Press Freedom Day on May 3. The US has dropped from 57th to 64th place – its lowest ranking to date, following a long-term decline from 20th place just over a decade ago, with the fall accelerating in recent years.

The trend reflects an increasingly hostile environment for journalists. Reporters covering protests have been attacked, one journalist has been detained and deported, and cuts to Voice of America and Radio Free Europe have further weakened the media landscape.

Against this backdrop, RSF is now using the campaign to highlight the situation on the ground in the US.

– The authoritarian disease continues to spread. Donald Trump’s attacks on journalists have escalated to absurd levels, says Erik Larsson, spokesperson for Reporters Without Borders Sweden.

The campaign builds on previous work highlighting journalists in conflict zones through documentary-style imagery. This year, the focus shifts to the United States, where press freedom has deteriorated significantly and journalists are increasingly working under pressure and risk. The campaign is featured as a large billboard near Mar-a-Lago – one of the most symbolically charged locations in the United States – and has also been published as a full- page placement in The New York Times.

RSF has also intensified its efforts in the US, including support funds for protective equipment, safety training, and legal action against decisions that restrict journalistic work.

– Pressbyrån is an important partner in our work for press freedom. Through its initiatives in Sweden, it contributes concretely to supporting our global efforts, and by making this campaign available for use in the US, it helps us shine a light on a deeply concerning development, says Erik Larsson.

In Sweden, Pressbyrån runs the campaign locally. On World Press Freedom Day, newspapers are sold at half price, with the proceeds supporting RSF’s work.