Private Equity Finance Attorney Darryll Marshall Joins Vedder Price Chicago Office

Over the course of his career, Marshall has led complex financing transactions including leveraged buyouts, cross border transactions and senior and subordinated lending transactions.

Vedder Price is pleased to announce the addition of private equity finance attorney Daryll Marshall to the firm’s Chicago office as a new Shareholder.

Marshall brings more than 25 years of finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate law experience to Vedder Price, where he will join the firm’s Finance & Transactions group.

He will focus on representing lenders and borrowers, specifically private equity sponsors and public and private borrowers with leveraged buyout financings for acquisitions. Other areas of focus include working with clients on recapitalizations and portfolio restructuring transactions across a wide range of business sectors including technology, apparel, transportation, automotive and energy, among others.

“Adding Daryll to our Finance & Transactions team significantly enhances our capabilities for leveraged finance representation to our private equity clients,” said Vedder Price President and CEO Michael A. Nemeroff. “We’re very pleased to welcome him to the firm and he’ll be an outstanding addition to our team overall.”

Over the course of his career, Marshall has led complex financing transactions including leveraged buyouts, cross border transactions and senior and subordinated lending transactions.

Prior to joining Vedder Price, Marshall spent the previous five years as Chair of Private Equity/Corporate Finance at Benesch in Chicago. He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Temple University.