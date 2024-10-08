Prominent Florida Attorneys Launch DownsAaron, Focusing on Concierge-Level Services

Ten top attorneys, including powerhouse litigators Mayanne Downs and Jeff Aaron, headline an accomplished team specializing in complex, high-stakes litigation, with offices in Orlando and Tallahassee.

Orlando, Fla. – With offices in Orlando and Tallahassee, the firm will focus on complex, high-stakes litigation across various practice areas, including state, municipal, and local government law, marital and family law, corporate and partnership disputes, and data privacy.

Mayanne Downs, a founding shareholder, has a renowned legal career, previously serving GrayRobinson as President and CEO from 2016-2019 and General Counsel since 2019. She is a former president of The Florida Bar and the Orange County Bar Association and has been the City Attorney for the City of Orlando since 2007. She also serves on the Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates judicial misconduct.

Jeff Aaron, also a founding shareholder, specializes in governmental relations, lobbying, complex commercial litigation, and election law. Aaron represents Governor Ron DeSantis in several high-profile litigation matters. His impressive background also includes appointments by Governor Rick Scott and Governor Ron DeSantis. He has served on, and been chair of, both the Ninth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and the Sixth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission. In 2021, he was appointed to the Public Employees Relations Commission by Governor DeSantis.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new venture together,” said Downs. “This is a unique opportunity to leverage our extensive experience and commitment to excellence in a setting that prioritizes personalized client service. We are dedicated to delivering the highest quality legal representation and achieving exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

Aaron added, “Our mission is to create a smaller, responsive firm that can deliver concierge-level service for our clients. We’re fortunate to have the best of the best, which will allow us to handle a broad range of legal matters effectively.”

The founding team also includes founding shareholders Niki Park, Jenny Sullivan, Jason Zimmerman, Joshua Bachman, and Brock Magruder, senior associates Savannah Clifton and Tabatha Boltze and associate Eisele Ibarra, as well as support staff.

DownsAaron will be headquartered in the Exchange on Orange at 200 South Orange Avenue, with an additional office in Tallahassee.

For additional information on DownsAaron and the founding shareholders, please visit downsaaron.com/team.