Property Owner Liability for Tenant Dog Bites in St. Louis

Dog bite incidents are more common in St. Louis than many people realize, and recent neighborhood-level data shows meaningful differences in where these incidents occur. For property owners and tenants alike, understanding Missouri’s premises liability laws is essential, especially when a dog bite happens on rental property.

This article breaks down how Missouri law assigns responsibility, how landlord liability can arise, and how St. Louis neighborhood data helps illustrate the risks.

Missouri’s Strict Liability Law for Dog Bites

Missouri follows a strict liability standard for dog bite cases under RSMo § 273.036. In simple terms, if a dog bites someone without provocation and the victim is lawfully on the property, the dog’s owner is responsible, regardless of whether the dog had a known history of aggression.

Key points under Missouri law:

Victims do not have to prove negligence or prior aggression.

Liability applies whether the bite occurs on public property or private property where the victim is legally present.

Recoverable damages may include medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other losses.

The statute of limitations for dog bite actions is up to five years.

For rental properties, this creates potential overlapping responsibility between tenants who own the dog and property owners who control the premises.

When Landlords May Be Liable

Although strict liability falls primarily on the dog’s owner, Missouri premises liability law may impose additional duties on landlords in certain situations.

A property owner may face liability if:

They knew or should have known that a tenant’s dog posed a danger. This includes prior complaints, aggressive behavior, inadequate restraint. They failed to enforce reasonable safety measures, such as leash requirements or restrictions in lease agreements. A hazardous condition on the property contributed to the bite (e.g., broken fencing that allowed the dog to reach guests or passersby).

Landlord liability is not automatic, but St. Louis incident-rate data shows why awareness and proactive safety policies are important.

St. Louis Dog Bite Data: Neighborhoods With Higher Risk

A comprehensive study analyzing dog bite reports from the St. Louis Department of Health (covering March 28, 2013 through July 23, 2025) highlights clear differences in incident rates between neighborhoods.

According to the data:

Kings Oak has the highest dog-bite rate in the city at 78.30 bites per 10,000 residents.

Cheltenham follows closely with 73.26 bites per 10,000 residents.

Other elevated-risk neighborhoods include Marine Villa (18.85), Benton Park West (18.33), and Patch (18.13).

The year 2023 recorded 519 dog bite incidents, the highest number reported in the past two decades of available data.

These neighborhood-level variations matter. In areas with higher incident rates, landlords and tenants may be more likely to experience dog-related injuries, disputes, or claims. Stronger safety protocols can help reduce this risk.

What Property Owners and Tenants Should Do

To minimize risk and protect visitors, landlords and tenants should implement clear, enforceable safety practices:

For Property Owners

Include specific pet-related provisions in lease agreements.

Require adequate fencing, gates, or restraints on the property.

Document and address any complaints or prior incidents immediately.

Consider requiring tenant liability insurance for dog-owning renters.

For Tenants

Restrain and supervise dogs at all times when visitors or service providers are present.

Comply with all leash and containment requirements.

Promptly repair or report structural issues like broken fences.

Both parties should understand that even a single incident can trigger significant legal and financial consequences.

Protecting Your Property and Your Community

Dog bites are not just a personal injury matter, they are a public safety issue. Missouri’s strict liability law places clear responsibility on dog owners, but under certain circumstances, landlords may also be held accountable.

Neighborhood data shows that some areas of St. Louis experience significantly higher rates of dog bite incidents, making responsible pet management and strong property policies even more critical.

By understanding the laws and taking preventative measures, property owners and tenants can help reduce risks, protect visitors, and contribute to safer communities across St. Louis.