DUI is an abbreviation for Driving Under Influence which is also called driving while intoxicated. Operating a means of conveyance with you being drunk is a serious and common offense, especially for underage people. In all American states, it is a crime for anyone to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.8 percent. However, this percentage is quite lower for those under the age of 21. If underage people are caught driving while being drunk, they have to face serious consequences, and they end up hiring a Phoenix DUI lawyer for their case.

Punishment for Underage DUI-Top 5 Things to Know:

Zero Tolerance:

Minors are convicted of an infraction as a zero-tolerance offense if they are caught with a BAC of 0.02% or more. They have to submit a breathalyzer or preliminary alcohol screening test. They can face a suspension for 12 months if the tests are refused during privileges.

Besides fines and court costs, the first-time conviction brings you a mandatory license suspension. There is a wide range of other offenses that a minor can suffer from. They may include underage consumption of alcohol, underage attempting to purchase alcohol, and possession of false identification, etc.

Sentencing Guidelines:

A minor will have no more driving privileges for at most three years. They have to pay a fine of $100-$2500 as soon as they are arrested. The car they were in was also impounded. They may face jail time ranging from two days to a year. Apart from these punishments, they have to pay other fees and complete a community service that lasts up to 60 days.

Other Charges:

Officers can attach several other charges to a typical underage DUI arrest. They may include minors in possession of alcohol, child endangerment law violations, soliciting alcohol from an adult, and the gamut of moving and vehicle maintenance violations at the discretion of the arresting officer, etc. They can be responsible for a charge of possession of false identification if fake ids are found.

Punishment by Parents:

Most parents take away their teenager’s cell phone or computer to get their attention and to make them understand that you want them to learn from the consequences. Some parents ground their kids. The fear of missing out will make the kids think twice about taking a drink next time. Always keep the lines of communication open. Don’t publicly humiliate them, as it may backfire. Keep talking to your kid so that he/she feels you are all in this together. This way, kids are more likely to come to their parents when they have a problem.

Anyone under 21-years-old caught driving with a BAC level of 0.02%, or higher has to pay fines ranging from $100 to $2500. The involved car is impounded, and they have to attend alcohol/driver’s education classes. Besides completing 30-60 days of community service, they face revocation of driving privileges for anywhere from 90 days to three years. They can even have probation for a period of three to five years.