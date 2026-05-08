Purpose Legal Advances in 2026 with AI-First Platform, Strategic Acquisition, and Sustained Organic Growth

Following record 2025 performance, company debuted unified AI framework and expanded national legal talent platform during Q1.

DALLAS – Purpose Legal, an AI-first eDiscovery and litigation services provider, finished a strong Q1 2026 by leveraging last year’s meaningful progress across its core business lines with expanded capabilities, a unified AI framework, and a significantly broader talent platform following the acquisition and integration of Hire Counsel.

Building on record performance in 2025, the company continues to accelerate growth across AmLaw 200 firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies, driven by increased adoption of technology-led services, expanded digital forensics capabilities, and growing demand for managed services and advisory consulting. This momentum reflects the company’s sustained investment in innovation and a continued shift toward AI-first legal service delivery.

Introducing PurposeXi™ and CaseOptics™

A defining milestone of Q1 2026 was the mid-February launch of PurposeXi™, a unified AI framework developed to operationalize artificial intelligence across the litigation lifecycle with built-in governance and expert validation. Rather than applying AI as a standalone feature, PurposeXi integrates it into each phase of a matter—from data collection through final review—under a structure designed to hold up to legal scrutiny.

At the center of the framework is CaseOptics™, which delivers Early Case Intelligence by enabling legal teams to triage large data sets within days of collection, surface key issues and custodians early, and develop case strategy before downstream review costs compound. Together, these tools reflect Purpose Legal’s “HI + AI” approach, pairing advanced technology with experienced legal and technical professionals to ensure both accuracy and defensibility.

Integrating Hire Counsel

In early 2026, Purpose Legal completed the acquisition of Hire Counsel, an iconic brand and nationally recognized provider of specialized legal talent. The combination adds a vetted roster of more than 70,000 attorneys and legal professionals to the company’s existing eDiscovery, forensics, and managed services capabilities, creating a unified delivery model that aligns the right legal expertise with the right technology at each stage of a matter, allowing clients to avoid the need to retain and manage multiple vendor relationships.

Recognition and Leadership Investment

Purpose Legal’s growth during 2025 drew recognition from several industry outlets, most prestigiously being named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Other top honors included “Best of” awards from the New Jersey Law Journal, the Legal Intelligencer, The National Law Journal, New York Law Journal, and the Texas Lawyer, including Hall of Fame recognition in the latter. The company also earned the Relativity aiR for Review Solution Competency, validating its applied expertise in deploying AI within RelativityOne to produce measurable client outcomes.

On the talent front, Talin Andonian joined as Chief Operating Officer, bringing seasoned operational leadership to scale delivery, strengthen execution, and support the company’s continued growth. Jerry Bui joined as Senior Vice President of Digital Forensics and Investigations, strengthening the company’s leadership in forensic strategy, expert witness services, and complex investigations. Martha MacPherson joined as Vice President of Marketing to support the company’s next phase of growth and brand development.

Ecosystem and Partnership Expansion

Purpose Legal continues to build its technology partner ecosystem with deepened collaboration with Relativity, including demonstrated success with aiR for Review, and a strategic partnership with eDiscovery AI to power advanced Early Case Intelligence capabilities. The company also maintains active alignment with ModeOne, Everlaw, TackleAI, and other leading technology providers, reinforcing its commitment to offering clients flexible, best-fit solutions rather than a limited option approach.

“Purpose Legal entered 2026 with strong momentum and a clear vision for the future – grounded in real growth, meaningful innovation, and the strategic decisions made over the past year,” said Greg Mazares, CEO of Purpose Legal. “With the launch of PurposeXi™ and the acquisition of Hire Counsel, we are focused on scaling what we’ve built, by combining human expertise and artificial intelligence to deliver even better legal outcomes to our broad base of clients.”

About Purpose Legal

Purpose Legal is a global legal services and technology provider built for high-stakes, data-intensive matters where accuracy, speed, and defensibility are of paramount importance. Through its PurposeXi™ platform, the company combines purpose-built AI with deep litigation, review, and forensic proficiency to deliver expert-validated intelligence that legal teams can trust. We pair powerful technology with experienced practitioners who ensure insight turns into action. Founded in 2007, Purpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, digital forensics, document review, flexible legal staffing, and legal technology services. In 2025 it was recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies in America. Our diverse team of experienced, talented, and motivated professionals is our greatest asset. We assist multinational corporations, law firms and government entities through best-in-breed software, powerful AI tools, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry knowledge. Learn more at www.purposelegal.io.