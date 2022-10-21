Pursuing Compensation for a Dog Bite or Animal Attack

If they knew the dog was dangerous and did nothing, you could pursue compensation for your injuries and property damage.

There are many different ways to pursue compensation for a dog bite or animal attack. Suppose a dog attacks you and the owner of that dog is found negligent. In that case, you may recover compensation.

Because many different types of injuries can result from an animal attack, it is crucial to get medical attention as soon as possible after the incident. This will also help strengthen your claim.

What Are the Ways You Can Pursue Compensation for a Dog Bite or Animal Attack?

If you were attacked by an animal, there are several paths you can take to recover damages. A Spartanburg dog bite lawyer can help identify the best option for you, depending on the details of your case. Working with an attorney will increase your chances of recovery.

Dog Bite Claim

If you wish to file a dog bite claim, there are a few key factors to cover. To be eligible, the incident must have happened recently, been caused by someone else, and result in an injury to you. A lawyer can further detail the regulations that govern dog bite claims.

Property Damage Claim

You may file this type of claim if there is property damage due to the attack. This could be a dog destroying your fence, biting through a sprinkler line, or harming your pet.

In this case, you may file a suit against the dog owner to gain compensation for the cost of repairing or replacing your property. You may also seek damages for any pain and suffering you experienced due to the incident.

Wrongful Death Claim

If a dog attack kills someone, the surviving family members may file a wrongful death lawsuit. In some states, such as Maryland, there is no cap on damages. Therefore, if a dog attack costs someone their life, there is no limit on the compensation surviving loved ones may receive.

Criminal Case

The last type of claim is a criminal case against the dog or animal owner for knowingly allowing their pet to run loose and cause injury. There are various laws in each state and strict penalties for such behavior.

How to Build a Strong Claim

If you decide to take legal action, you need to be able to prove causation between the animal attack and your injuries. It helps if you seek medical care immediately after the incident. A doctor can document your injuries and establish a connection with the reported attack.

If your injury resulted directly from a dog or animal attack, you have to prove that the owner was negligent in controlling the dog. You must show that the dog owner was negligent and their actions contributed to the incident. This may be difficult, but it can be done with a proper dog bite lawyer.

Negligence Claim Facts to Know

To successfully bring a claim against the owner, you must prove four main things:

An animal attacked you.

The owner knew or should have known their dog was likely to attack someone.

Injury has occurred due to said injury and could be tied back to the attack.

The owner or agent responsible for the property damage did not take reasonable precautions to prevent such an incident.

Seek Legal Guidance

If you were attacked by a dog, a lawyer can help you get compensation for the injuries you suffered. Many law firms offer a free initial case review, where you discuss the accident with a qualified attorney. Therefore, you have nothing to lose by contacting a lawyer as soon as possible after the accident.