Qualifications for Adoption in Texas

Adoption is a journey that may include several legal complications and setbacks. You need the guidance of an experienced Texas adoption attorney to help you move through the process smoothly and successfully.
Both adopting and fostering children are worthy pursuits that can enrich families in ways you may not have even considered. Not only are you given the opportunity to provide your child with what every child deserves – a happy home and unconditional love – but you also reap immeasurable personal rewards in the process.
However, it’s important to understand that adoption is a challenging legal matter. Having the skilled legal guidance of an experienced Texas adoption attorney in your corner is always to your advantage.
What It Means to Adopt
When you adopt a child, you become their legal parent, which means you assume all the responsibilities and rights that every parent takes on. These responsibilities include providing your child with everything necessary to support their health and well-being, and part of this is a loving home life.
You’ll also be responsible for making important decisions about your child’s upbringing, including the following important matters:
- Where they attend school
- Where they make their home
- The health care they receive
- The extracurriculars and travel they participate in
- The religious upbringing they receive
In short, adoption means you’ll have all the same rights and responsibilities as every other parent.
Basic Requirements for Adoption
In Texas, you can adopt a child as a single person or as a married couple, but if you are married, you and your spouse must adopt the child together. All of the following basic requirements apply to Texas adoptions:
- You must be at least 21 years old, financially stable, and a mature adult.
- You must complete the adoption application.
- You must provide proof of marriage or divorce – as applicable.
- You must submit to a thorough home study that involves interviews with every adult member of your household.
- Every adult member of your household must submit to a complete criminal history check.
- Every adult member of your household must submit to a thorough check for child abuse and child neglect.
- You must share information regarding your background and lifestyle throughout the adoption process.
- You must provide references from both relatives and non-relatives.
Additional Requirements for Becoming a Foster Parent
To become a foster parent, you must meet several additional requirements:
- Having adequate sleeping space for the foster child
- Having no more than six children in the home, including the foster parent’s own children
- Agreeing to a discipline policy that is nonphysical
- Allowing the home to be inspected for fire, safety, and other health factors
- Becoming certified and maintaining certification for CPR and first aid
- Vaccinating all pets
- Obtaining TB testing for every member of the family
- Attending the required number of foster-parent training hours, which is generally twenty or more hours each year
If you are hoping to become an adoptive parent or a foster parent, it may be wise to consult with a family law attorney to determine if you need legal assistance.
A Note About Criminal History
If you have been convicted of a crime and have a criminal record, it may affect your ability to adopt or foster children. Certain crimes may block your application automatically, while other crimes will have no effect on your legal eligibility, though you may need to discuss it in the home study interview.
Criminal history can also affect child custody and visitation cases. If you’ve been convicted of a crime, it’s important to work with a family lawyer in any kind of legal proceeding involving children.
The Home Study
The home study – or pre-adoptive home screening – is used to assess your home for its ability to support a child’s health and well-being prior to adoption. The home study focuses on the following primary factors:
- The motivation behind your attempt to adopt
- Your health status
- Your relationships with those close to you, including your spouse if you’re married and your relatives
- Your feelings about your upbringing, your parents, and your family of origin
- Any history of abuse or neglect in your background
- Your thoughts regarding disciplining children
- Your sensitivity about the adoptive child’s birth family
- Your sensitivity to various ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic groups and their childrearing practices
- Your sensitivity to child abuse and neglect
- Your feelings about allowing an adoptive child to maintain relationships with their siblings
- Your ability to address a child’s challenging behaviors or differences related to their background
What to Expect at the Home Study Interview
An integral part of the home study is the interview you’ll have with the adoption professional conducting the study. During the process, you can expect to explore all of the following topics:
- Your reasons for choosing adoption
- Your goals, priorities, and plans for the future as an adoptive parent
- The roles and responsibilities you and your partner or spouse will assume
- The skills, strengths, and abilities you bring to parenting
- How you’re preparing for the challenges of parenting and the adoption process while also managing your expectations
- How you find solutions to any barriers to adoption you may face
- How you’re preparing your home to welcome a child into your expanding family
- Your short- and long-term financial plans
- The guidance you’re receiving about becoming an effective adoptive parent
This interview process is designed to allow the adoption professional to gain a greater perspective on your ability to parent an adopted child. This preparation includes your sensitivity to the birth parents and your ability to show the birth parents you’re well prepared to provide their child with a safe, loving, and happy home.
Documentation: Your Home Study Checklist
A big part of your home study involves documentation, and preparation is key. The more thought you put into gathering the documents you’ll ultimately need to adopt, the less stressful the home study will be – and the more likely it is that your potential as an adoptive parent will shine through. Your family law attorney will help you determine what documentation will be needed for your home study.
Collecting General Documents
Some of the general documentation you’ll need for adoption includes all the following:
- Your driver’s license or state-issued ID
- The birth certificates and Social Security cards of every member of your household
- Your marriage certificate if you’re married and your divorce decree if you’re divorced
- Proof of home, health, auto, and life insurance
- Your medical records
- A list of your previous residences over the past ten years and how long you lived at each
- Photos of your current home – inside and out – as well as a floor plan
- References and contact information from at least five people who know you well but are not related to you
Financial and Employment Documents
You’ll also need to prove your financial stability, which comes down to sharing the following financial and employment documents:
- Verification of your employment, such as recent paystubs, your most recent W-2, and a letter from your employer
- Tax returns that include the first page from the most recent tax year
- Financial statements that verify your current financial circumstances and that document your ability to support your growing family
Written Statements
Finally, the adoption professional will be interested in a more in-depth account of your adoption journey. For this, he or she will look to the following kinds of documentation:
- Your autobiographical statement, which outlines your life prior to adoption and shares the events that guided you toward adoption
- Health statements from mental health specialists or therapists attesting to your fitness to parent, which is especially important if you’ve been diagnosed with an illness that could interfere or have faced serious marital upsets
- Letters of reference from those who know you well but aren’t related to you that speak to your excellent character and overall ability to parent effectively
Preparing Yourself for Adoption
In some cases, specific adoption-related courses are required before an individual or couple is allowed to adopt. Regardless of the classes you’re required to take, you may want to consider the following kinds of classes to help you prepare for adoption – and to demonstrate your commitment to the process:
- CPR and first-aid training
- Parenting classes
- Classes focused on racial and cultural awareness, which are especially relevant for international and transracial adoptions
- Training about your adoptive child’s known special needs
- Classes that are adoption-specific
Turn to an Experienced Texas Adoption Attorney
