Quarles & Brady Expands Automotive & Motor Vehicle Team by Adding Seasoned Litigation Partners George Mykulak and Nolan Mitchell

The national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP announced the expansion of its Automotive & Motor Vehicle Team with the addition of commercial and franchise litigation partners George Mykulak and Nolan Mitchell.

The addition strengthens Quarles & Brady’s accomplished Automotive & Motor Vehicle Team that formed in 2018 with the hiring of prominent automotive industry attorneys Randall Oyler and Larah Tannenbaum.

Quarles & Brady’s cross-disciplinary team brings together the knowledge of more than 25 lawyers across a half dozen practice groups. Together, this team provides comprehensive counseling, transactional, regulatory, and litigation services for vehicle manufacturers in the rapidly evolving industry.

As part of their national litigation practice, Mykulak and Mitchell represent domestic and import motor vehicle manufacturers and distributors and other franchisors in a wide spectrum of franchise and distribution issues. At Quarles & Brady, they will complement a group of other professionals with deep experience in motor vehicle distribution matters, including in the areas of counseling, transactions, and litigation. Collectively, these professionals have decades of experience representing a broad array of motor vehicle manufacturers and distributors, ranging from long-standing iconic carmakers to start-up and boutique players – covering a broad swath of vehicle brands, both domestic and imported, spanning the luxury, hyper-luxury, and volume segments alike.

“George and Nolan are commercial litigators with years of successful experience representing motor vehicle manufacturers in distribution and dealer disputes in federal and state proceedings through the country,” said Oyler, chair of the firm’s Automotive & Motor Vehicle Team. “They bring to our motor vehicle distribution practice a depth of experience and knowledge that will enable our team to make an even greater impact on behalf of our clients.”

Mykulak is a first chair trial and appellate attorney with almost four decades of diverse commercial litigation experience representing public and private companies. He regularly litigates in federal and state judicial, administrative, and arbitral proceedings throughout the United States in connection with a variety of franchise/distribution, internet, shareholder, contract/business tort, and real estate disputes. Mykulak has represented motor vehicle manufacturers and distributors for over 25 years.

Mitchell joins Quarles & Brady with over 15 years of litigation experience, the last dozen of which have focused on motor vehicle disputes. Over his career, he has litigated a variety of complex and high-profile commercial litigation matters at both the trial and appellate level, including defending securities and consumer class actions, derivative claims, and business tort and contract disputes.

With particular focus on the motor vehicle industry and the franchise industry in general, Mykulak and Mitchell regularly advise and represent domestic and import motor vehicle manufacturers and distributors, restaurant, fast food, and other franchisors, and an international towing and recovery equipment distributor, relative to any number of franchise/distribution issues including franchise establishments, relocations and terminations, national market withdrawals, encroachment, and branding issues, incentive plans, bankruptcy, vicarious liability, audits, and rights of first refusal.

In addition to their motor vehicle and franchise practice, Mykulak and Mitchell serve as national litigation counsel for the world’s largest on-line marketplace for family care in connection with its Section 230 immunities and safety issues.

Mykulak holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Yale University and a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School where he was articles and citations editor for the International & Comparative Law Review. Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and a Master of Arts and Juris Doctor from Boston University, where he was the managing editor of the Law Review. He clerked for the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and for the Hon. Patti B. Saris of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

