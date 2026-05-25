Quiz to Shut Down Remaining Stores

Quiz closing all UK stores after years of financial struggles and declining sales.

Another fashion retail chain is getting ready to shut down and liquidate the rest of its inventory as a result. Quiz has announced that to leave shopping centers across the United Kingdom (UK) after years of money problems and falling sales. Quiz confirmed that all 37 of its remaining standalone stores will be closed down by the end of June. The company had spent years trying to stay afloat while facing rising costs, slower demand, and heavy pressure from online fashion sellers who have been offering similar inventory at much lower prices.

The Scotland-based chain first opened in 1993 and became well-known for low-cost women’s clothing and fast-moving fashion trends. For many years, Quiz held a strong spot on busy high streets and in shopping malls across the UK. That position slowly weakened as more shoppers turned to online stores for cheaper clothing and faster delivery. Competition from companies like Shein and Temu made it even harder for older fashion chains to keep up.

Quiz entered administration on February 5, marking the company’s second administration in less than a year and its third insolvency event in six years. In the UK, administration is a legal process meant to protect a struggling business from creditors while experts attempt to reorganize or sell parts of the company. Despite those efforts, Quiz could not recover from continuing losses.

The company said clearance sales began immediately at all remaining stores, with discounts of at least 60 percent on merchandise. Quiz also shut down its online store after administrators were appointed, meaning customers can no longer place orders through the company website. More than 565 workers were employed by the retailer before the latest closure plans were announced, though the company has not said exactly how many jobs will disappear.

Customers are now facing several restrictions because of the administration process during the shut down process. Returns for items bought before February 5 will not receive refunds, although some stores may offer exchanges or replacement products. Customers still waiting for refunds on online returns may never receive them and have been advised to contact their bank or card provider. Gift cards and store credit notes are no longer being accepted.

The closures will affect stores across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Locations set to close include Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Watford, Portsmouth, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Leicester, Norwich, and many others. Quiz concessions operating inside New Look and Matalan stores are expected to remain open because they are not part of the administration process.

Financial reports showed the company had been struggling for some time. Quiz reported a 7.6 percent drop in revenue during the six months ending September 30, 2024. Meanwhile, online retailers with lower overhead costs have taken a larger share of the market, leaving many older brands unable to compete.

Retail experts have warned that fashion chains must move quickly to adjust to changing shopping habits. Companies that depend heavily on physical stores continue to face major pressure as online shopping keeps growing around the world. Several long-running retail brands have already reduced store counts, entered restructuring plans, or disappeared entirely. In general, now is a pivotal time to keep pace by developing or expanding a brand’s presence online as brick and mortars are no longer enough for brands to stay afloat.

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