RBRO Solutions to Integrate Syngrafii eSignature and Video Signing Room into iManage Platform

Syngrafii integration with iManage will provide enhanced remote signing of documents that deliver security, authentication, and compliance for iManage clients.

RBRO Solutions Inc. (RBRO) a leading global work product management provider, announced that it has collaborated with Syngrafii to develop a seamless cloud-based integration of Syngrafii’s iinked Sign™, Video Signing Room™ (VSR™) and iinked Seal™ (e-notarization) product suite into the iManage platform.

RBRO is a full-stack Certified Global iManage Partner which encompasses RBRO as an iManage Reseller, Integration Partner, Technology Partner and Training Partner. RBRO has implemented hundreds of customer deployments for law firms and legal departments worldwide.

Syngrafii is a global eSignature company that provides the ability to execute original, one time use biometric ink signatures onto hard copy or electronic documents. Its product suite of Video Signing Room™ (VSR), iinked Sign™, iinked Seal™ and LongPen® technologies ensure full compliance and non-repudiation by providing single-use signatures thus preserving biometric security, identity certainty and specific intent of traditional signatures.

With Syngrafii’s electronic signing and VSR™ remote video meeting capabilities embedded as an iManage Universal App within the iManage experience, users can easily create, view, and monitor the status of documents in signing packages all in one place enabling continuous workflows without the need for context switching. Users will also be able to automatically save the audit master files of signing records and signed documents into iManage Workspaces, providing confidence that all matter content is stored in iManage, minimizing the risk of overlooked or missing content.

“We are very pleased to partner with Syngrafii on this technology integration,” said Howard Russell, CEO, RBRO Solutions. “Access to Syngrafii eSignature capabilities within the iManage platform will allow everyone to maximize efficiencies in their practices and enable better oversight of all document-signing tasks.”

“Syngrafii is pleased to be working closely with RBRO to augment the user experience while providing the iinked Platform’s Compliance value to iManage users globally,” said Matthew Gibson, CEO and Co-Founder of Syngrafii.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting, and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate legal departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.

About RBRO Solutions Inc.

A premiere iManage partner for over 19 years and trusted globally by over 400,000 business users, RBRO Solutions is dedicated to helping organizations get the greatest value from their business content and work processes by extending the power of the iManage Work platform. With over 700 iManage engagements, RBRO applies best practices and know-how to simplify iManage implementations, upgrades, and migrations.

About Syngrafii

Syngrafii provides a suite of next generation eSignature tools that deliver the security of ink and paper globally, with a range of fully compliant solutions. Syngrafii’s patented video signing, and eSignature solutions deliver a connected world where people, enterprise and government can immediately process original documents, signatures, and transactions across digital channels anywhere, anytime, in multiple languages.

Syngrafii has over forty-five granted and pending applications for its pioneering e-Signature iinked Sign™, robotic LongPen®, and Video Signing Room™ technologies. The patented Syngrafii VSR™ all-in-one electronic signing solution enables compliant signing, witnessing, notarization and secure storage of documents in a live video-conferencing session that accommodates multiple document signers. VSR™ preserves the biometric protection and identity certainty of a traditional signature, mitigates the risk of fraudulent behaviour, provides enhanced consumer protection, and supports businesses’ increased technology needs for remote collaboration.

