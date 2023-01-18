Re-Imagining Christian Witness to Immigrants: Conference

Compelling and Credible Witness: The Church and Immigration will be held at Denver Seminary and via livestream on Fri., Jan. 27, from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Littleton, Colo. – Join The Gospel Initiative at Denver Seminary for an opportunity to explore how the Church can engage in a compelling way in order to witness to immigrants. Compelling and Credible Witness: The Church and Immigration will be held at Denver Seminary and via livestream on Fri., Jan. 27, from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Register at DenverSeminary.edu/TGI.

Keynote speakers and panelists include Dr. Danny Carroll, Professor of Biblical Studies and Pedagogy at Wheaton College; Prof. Michelle Ferrigno Warren, co-founder of Open Door Ministries; and Dr. Alexia Salvatierra, academic dean of the Centro Latino at Fuller Theological Seminary.

These guests will address questions such as: How is immigration in the United States affected by global economic and political realities? What are the consequences of mass and sustained immigration on the broader culture? What kind of postures and dialogue will help churches and ministries extend the gospel, both to the immigrants they serve, and to those who do not agree with their approaches?

“How we engage the controversial and difficult issues in our polarized society greatly affects how people hear the gospel,” said Denver Seminary President Dr. Mark Young. “The Gospel Initiative at Denver Seminary exists to help God’s people engage those issues in a way that enhances the credibility of our gospel witness.”

Participants can register to attend the conference in-person at Denver Seminary, 6399 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, 80120, or via livestream. The cost to attend in person is $35; livestream is $20. Registration and additional information are online at DenverSeminary.edu/TGI.

For more information about the conference, contact TGI Director of Public Engagement Jason Woodman at 303.357.5859 or Jason.Woodman@denverseminary.edu.

The Gospel Initiative supports the Church’s mission in creating a compelling, compassionate, and credible gospel presence in contemporary society.

Denver Seminary is a non-denominational graduate school of theology located in Littleton, Colo. The Seminary’s mission is to prepare men and women to engage the needs of the world with the redemptive power of the gospel and the life-changing truth of Scripture. Denver Seminary offers on-campus, fully online, and hybrid degree programs, and has an extension campus in Washington DC.