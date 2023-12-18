Rear-end Collision in Wisconsin: 4 Essential Details Worth Knowing

It is always better to see a doctor soon as you may not have medical evidence to prove your injuries. Keep all your medical bills and records safe.

Nothing is worse than getting injured on the roads of Wisconsin because of another driver’s fault. Read-end collisions are often related to distracted driving, speeding, and tailgating. If you were hurt in such a mishap, you must take relevant steps so that you can recover financial compensation from the party liable for the situation. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, but unless you do enough, such as reporting to the local law enforcement and seeking medical care, dealing with the claim can be challenging. In this post, we have enlisted four essential details worth knowing about a wisconsin car accident.

You have to adhere to a deadline: The statute of limitations in the state gives you three years to file a read-end accident lawsuit. If you miss that, the court is unlikely to entertain your case. Always remember that the process starts with filing an insurance claim, which can take time to settle. You must have ample time to file a civil lawsuit.

Your fault is a vital factor: Were you on your phone when the other driver rammed into your vehicle? If yes, your fault in the accident will impact the settlement. You can recover money according to the modified comparative fault rule as long as you are not more to blame than the other driver. The calculations are complex, but depending on the evidence, you may still manage to recover compensation.

Insurance companies are hard to deal with: Claims adjusters work for insurance carriers and often don’t care for the pain and injuries of victims. If you have no clue how to file a claim or negotiate a settlement, let an expert do that. Insurance companies will try to reduce the final amount, and you can only get money to the extent of the other party’s coverage.

You need to hire an attorney: Even if your case has merit, you should engage a reliable injury lawyer. Law firms in Wisconsin take car accident lawsuits on contingency, which means there is no immediate payment until you win or settle the claim. Your lawyer will also ensure the other party doesn’t pass the blame to you and initiate an investigation to find more details.

Feel free to meet a lawyer before you take the first step. Also, it is always better to see a doctor soon as you may not have medical evidence to prove your injuries. Keep all your medical bills and records safe.