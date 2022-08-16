Reasons for Denied Homeowners’ Insurance Claims in Florida

Perhaps the most obvious reason claims are denied is simple: The damage you incurred was not covered by your policy.

Homeowners insurance claims may be denied for a number of reasons in Florida1. At the end of the day, you have to remember that these insurance companies are trying to rake in as much profit as possible. Therefore, it is in their best interests to deny as many claims as possible. They do this by searching for even the slightest issue with your claim, allowing them to deny it and avoid paying the compensation you deserve. It is worth mentioning that in many cases, the reasons these companies give for denying claims are not legitimate. But what can you do if your claim has been denied?

Your first step should be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced insurance claims attorney in Florida. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive outcome in a highly confident manner. With their help, it is possible to appeal denied claims and recover the compensation you deserve. Even if it means taking the matter to Florida’s highest courts, the best insurance claims attorneys won’t rest until you have the funds to conduct necessary repairs. It’s important to book your consultation as soon as possible if you’re serious about achieving the best results.

Not Covered

Perhaps the most obvious reason claims are denied is simple: The damage you incurred was not covered by your policy. In order to determine whether or not your policy covers the damage, you’ll need to read the “fine print,” so to speak. An attorney can help you understand your policy better if you’re having trouble with complex legal terms.

Lack of Evidence

Another common reason for a denied claim is lack of evidence. Insurance companies are very demanding when it comes to evidence, and they expect detailed documentation of the damage. Many request “before and after” photographs that show exactly what kind of damage occurred and when. This is to make sure that the damage was not pre-existing. Your attorney can help you find evidence that clearly shows your damage is legitimate.

Delays

Delays may be totally understandable, especially when you’re struggling with the life-altering trauma of a seriously damaged home. However, delays can also result in your claims being denied. With the help of an attorney, you can file your claims in an efficient, expedited manner and avoid any issues.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Today?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced insurance claims attorney in Florida, look no further than Sochet Law Group. Over the years, we have helped numerous homeowners throughout the Sunshine State, and we know how important it is to get your hands on the settlement you deserve. Whether you’re suffering from water damage2 or any other issue, appealing your denied claim might be easier than you think. Get in touch today to begin the process.

