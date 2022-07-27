Reasons to Accept a Truck Accident Settlement in Kansas City

As a general rule, trucking companies have higher insurance coverage amounts because there tends to be much more damage associated with these large commercial vehicle crashes.

Kansas City, MO – Settlements are how most accident victims are paid for their losses. In the case of accidents involving commercial vehicles such as semi trucks, the process to get a settlement is slightly different because the drivers employer and their insurance company are normally the defendants in the lawsuit. Kansas City truck accident lawyers should be consulted to help utilize their extensive experience when it becomes necessary to file a lawsuit.

Most cases end with settlements

As a general rule, when a person is involved in an accident with a commercial vehicle, they will receive their compensation through a settlement. While it is possible to try to go to court for a trial, this has become fairly rare as trials tend to be more expensive due to attorneys fees, add additional time to the lawsuit, and there is a risk of the jury finding in favor of the defendant, which means that the victim gets nothing. As an alternative, the insurance company that represents the commercial vehicle’s business will normally offer some kind of amount of compensation for medical costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

It is possible to negotiate for the amount the victim needs

Kansas City accident lawyers have experience with the process to negotiate with an insurance company and get their client enough money for all of their losses. This may include waiting for several offers until one is accepted, but it is generally best to follow the lawyer’s advice and accept when it is clear that all costs tied to the accident will be mostly paid. If the lawyer is skilled at using the evidence to show that the defendant was clearly at fault, the insurance company may be left with no choice but to pay for everything the plaintiff needs to recover physically and financially.

Truck accidents tend to be more costly

As a general rule, trucking companies have higher insurance coverage amounts because there tends to be much more damage associated with these large commercial vehicle crashes, and this type of high risk coverage is required by law. This means that there will be more money in play for the victim if they can justify their losses and negotiate properly. The insurance company also needs to be prepared to cover the driver and their employer for amounts that can easily reach into the hundreds of thousands or even million dollar range in the most serious collisions.

Getting in contact with a legal professional after a truck accident

USAttorneys.com is a web directory and referral service that helps people find lawyers who match their needs. Anyone who is in the process of looking for attorneys in their city can call 800-672-3103 for help.