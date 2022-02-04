Recall Issued for More than 140K Maxtrade ATVs Over Safety Concerns

The CPSC is recalling certain Maxtrade ATV products for failing to meet federal ATV safety standards.

If you have an ATV, listen up. Earlier this week, the U.S. Product Safety Commission announced a recall for certain Maxtrade ATV products because they do not meet current federal ATV safety standards.

For example, the federal agency said the ATVs “failed to meet the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children ages six, 10, 12 years and older, and teenagers.” Because of this, the ATVs in question pose a risk of serious injury or death.

At the moment, the recall includes the following Maxtrade’s Coolster Mountopz ATV models: 3050-B, 3050-C, 3125-B2, 3125-CX-2, 3125-CX-3, 3125-XR8-U2, 3150-CXC, 3150-DX-4, 3175-S2, and 3175-U. They were sold at major retailers across the country, including Walmart and Amazon. It’s important to note that the recalled ATVs were designed for children and teenagers, depending on the model. They were also sold in a variety of different colors.

For now, anyone who has one of the recalled ATVs should stop using it immediately and contact Maxtrade “for a free repair,” according to the notice. Maxtrade is also working on contacting known purchasers directly.

