Recall Issued for Serenade Foods Chicken Products Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Certain chicken products from Serenade Foods are being recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

If you’re a chicken fan, listen up. Earlier this week, yet another food recall was issued for certain chicken products from Serenade Foods that may be linked to a salmonella outbreak. So far, about 30 people across a dozen states have fallen ill after consuming the affected products. Of those 30 people, 11 were hospitalized.

At the moment, the recall includes 60,000 pounds of frozen and raw chicken from the Indiana-based company. The products were sold under popular brand names like Kirkwood, Dutch Farms Chicken, and Milford Valley Chicken and were shipped to states throughout the Midwest and East Coast, including Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The specific products included in the recall are as follows, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS):

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU.” The lot code reads: “CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.”

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU. The lot code reads: “CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.”

For now, consumers who have the recalled products should toss them or return them for a refund.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal illnesses, especially in children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

