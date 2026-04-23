Recognizing a Legacy of Service: Sharon M. Fulop Honored with Proclamation from Board of Lucas County Commissioners

“We could have issued four Proclamations to encompass all of the work and dedication that Sharon has given to our community,” noted Lisa A. Sobecki, President of the Board of Lucas County Commissioners.

TOLEDO, OH — In recognition of her distinguished legal career, unmatched professionalism, and deep dedication to her community, Shumaker Partner Sharon M. Fulop has received a special Proclamation from the Board of Lucas County Commissioners. She is one of several local leaders to receive a Proclamation in honor of Women’s History Month.

Sharon’s legal career is defined by her unwavering commitment to making Lucas County—where she was born and raised—an even better place to live, work, and play. She has long represented the Board of Lucas County Commissioners and other public entities, offering legal advice that strengthens their operations and bolsters the local economy. In her practice, Sharon focuses on a wide range of commercial real estate transactions, offering an integrated approach and record of success to clients looking to buy, sell, lease, or construct real property.

“In a tough business world, [Sharon] is tenacious,” said Pete Gerken, Lucas County Commissioner. “This is a bright, dedicated human being that has successfully given this Board counsel in many tough situations.”

Practicing at Shumaker for close to 30 years, Sharon has served in several key leadership roles throughout her tenure. She was the first female Managing Partner of the Toledo office, blazing a trail for others to follow, and was also a member of the firm’s Management Committee. Sharon has acted as a mentor to many attorneys practicing at Shumaker, sharing her insights and advice to open doors for future generations.

Sharon’s dedication to supporting Lucas County extends to local nonprofits, with over two decades of involvement with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo. She currently serves as a Board Trustee, helping the organization achieve its mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. In doing so, she has positively impacted thousands of youths across the region who have benefited from the Boys & Girls Clubs’ programs.

“We could have issued four Proclamations to encompass all of the work and dedication that Sharon has given to our community,” noted Lisa A. Sobecki, President of the Board of Lucas County Commissioners. “Not just through her legal practice but also what she does through the Boys & Girls Clubs and other initiatives. As a woman in the community, she shows up—not just once or twice, but over and over again.”

Anita Lopez, Lucas County Commissioner, added that “Sharon has a heart of gold. As a Boys & Girls Clubs Trustee, the time and effort she has invested during her longstanding involvement—taking the time to go to meetings and raise money—has not gone unnoticed. She has made an impactful difference in the lives of the children served by that organization.”

“I am truly honored by this Proclamation,” said Sharon. “It’s incredibly meaningful to receive this recognition from the county where I grew up, and I look forward to continue serving and making a difference.”

This honor reflects Sharon’s outstanding legal practice, leadership within Shumaker and the community, and steadfast dedication to supporting the region where she grew up and built her career.

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