Recoverable Damages in a Truck Accident Case

Truck accidents can be fraught with legal implications and the potential for hefty financial loss. There are five main types of damages an individual involved in a collision can pursue from their insurance company, which include:

Medical bills

Lost wages

Property damage

Pain and suffering

Loss of consortium

These damages can vary depending on several factors. It includes the severity of injuries sustained by all parties involved and whether or not negligence got taken into account in the accident.

Medical Bills

Medical bills, or medical costs, are medical expenses resulting from a truck accident, which can cover deductibles, co-pays, and long-term treatment costs.

For example, suppose an individual is in a truck crash and sustains injuries requiring surgery but is not otherwise covered by health insurance. In that case, that individual could seek reimbursement for the costs of their medical care.

Medical bills can get prorated amongst individuals injured in the same accident because each person’s injuries may require different types of treatment at varying levels of cost. A truck accident lawyer can help you recover compensation for your medical bills.

Lost Wages

When an individual sustains an injury in a truck collision and gets forced to miss work as a result, they can seek reimbursement for lost wages.

For example, suppose an individual sustains an injury in a truck accident and cannot go to work for several weeks because of complications resulting from their injuries. In that case, they can seek repayment for those missed weeks of income.

Lost wages get prorated among all individuals involved in a car accident. If a case gets pursued to trial, the jury will decide how much each individual should receive and their award based on income, employment status, and the number of working days missed due to the accident.

Property Damage

Property damage refers to any loss sustained because of an accident or vehicle malfunction, including but not limited to repairs and replacement, as well as costs associated with lost or damaged personal property.

You can recover property damage for property loss or damage due to a truck accident. If the case does not get resolved out of court, the jury decides how much each individual should receive for the property damage.

Pain and Suffering

In some cases involving severe injuries, an individual may seek monetary compensation through a truck accident lawyer for pain and suffering due to their injuries. Suppose a jury determines that an injury was severe enough to lead to pain. In that case, the jury can award compensation for that injury beyond medical bills, lost wages, and property damage.

This pain is difficult to quantify as it is often related to a loss of quality of life and temporary injuries or illnesses. Pain and suffering are not typically recoverable if an individual sustains minor injuries.

Loss of Consortium

Loss of consortium can be claimed if a loved one suffers a physical injury while in the hospital because they cannot be with their loved one. Loss of consortium is most often applicable if an individual is unable to spend time with a spouse, children, or parents because of the injuries they sustain in a car accident.

The damages a jury can award for loss of consortium is based on their determination that the injury was severe enough to make the loved ones unable to spend time together. If a case does not get resolved out of court, the jury decides how much each individual should receive for loss of consortium.

Consult a Truck Accident Attorney

These are some of the most common legal damages a person in an accident can seek. The typical damages case gets not resolved and the jury must determine how much each individual should receive based on the severity of their injuries, whether there was negligence, and any other relevant factors.

If you or a loved one gets injured in a truck accident, consult with an experienced lawyer to learn more about your rights, as well as what kind of damages you might be able to recover in an accident caused by another driver.