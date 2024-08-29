Recreational Drug Use Linked to Repeat, Serious Heart Issues

With cardiovascular events one of the leading causes of death worldwide, researchers analyze the impact of drugs on life-threatening cases.

A recent study presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2024 in London has highlighted a significant link between recreational drug use and an increased risk of serious, repeat cardiovascular events. The research focused on patients admitted to intensive cardiac care units (ICCU) and has revealed that those with a recent history of recreational drug use are three times more likely to experience a repeat, life-threatening cardiovascular event within one year compared to those without such a history.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for about 697,000 deaths annually, or 1 in every 5 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Coronary heart disease, the most common type, was responsible for approximately 382,820 deaths in 2021. The economic burden of heart disease in the U.S. is significant, with an estimated annual cost of $239.9 billion, including healthcare services, medications, and lost productivity.

The current study involved 1,499 patients admitted to ICCUs across 39 centers in France during a two-week period in April 2021. These patients were systematically screened for recreational drug use through urine testing. This revealed that 11% of the patients had recently used substances such as cannabis, opioids, cocaine, amphetamines, or MDMA (ecstasy). The prevalence of positive drug tests was notably high, with some patients testing positive for multiple substances, indicating possible chronic drug use.

The study’s follow-up period extended to one year, during which researchers monitored patients for serious cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attacks, and strokes. Out of the 1,499 patients, 94 (7%) experienced a serious cardiovascular event within the year. The data revealed a notable difference between drug users and individuals who didn’t use them. Specifically, 13% of patients who had tested positive for traces of drugs suffered a serious cardiovascular event, compared to just 6% of those who did not use. Patients using MDMA faced a 4.1 times higher risk of serious cardiovascular events compared to non-users. Heroin users had a 3.6 times increased risk, while marijuana users had a 1.8 times higher risk.

Despite the high rate of recreational drug use among the patients studied, current clinical guidelines do not recommend systematic screening for drug use in ICCUs. Dr. Raphael Mirailles, one of the lead authors from Hospital Lariboisiere in Paris, argued routine drug screening could enhance risk assessment and patient management, allowing healthcare providers to better identify those at high risk for repeat cardiovascular events.

In addition to focusing on cardiovascular events, the study also included a subgroup analysis of patients hospitalized for acute coronary syndrome. This analysis found that 14% of these patients tested positive for recreational drugs, and 7% experienced serious cardiovascular events. Even in this specific subgroup, drug use was independently associated with a three times higher risk of adverse outcomes, highlighting the broad relevance of the findings across different patient populations.

The implications of this study are far-reaching. With the increasing recognition of the negative health impacts of recreational drug use, there is a growing need for more comprehensive screening and intervention strategies in healthcare settings. By identifying patients who use recreational drugs, healthcare providers could implement targeted treatments and preventive measures to reduce the risk of repeat cardiovascular events. This approach could not only improve individual patient outcomes but also contribute to better overall management of cardiovascular disease.

