Red Lobster Leaves Manhattan After 23 Years

Seafood chain closes longtime Times Square restaurant amid ongoing recovery.

One of the most recognizable seafood restaurant chains in the United States is preparing to leave one of the busiest tourist areas in the world. After more than two decades in the heart of New York City, Red Lobster has announced plans to close its Times Square restaurant, ending the company’s presence in Manhattan. The restaurant, located on Seventh Avenue near the center of Times Square, has served visitors and local diners since 2003. For many tourists, it became a familiar stop while exploring the bright lights, theaters, and attractions that draw millions of people to the area every year. When the location shuts its doors on June 14, it will bring an end to a 23-year chapter for the seafood chain in Manhattan.

The closure comes during a period of change for Red Lobster, which has spent the last two years trying to rebuild after financial struggles that pushed the company into bankruptcy. While the chain remains a well-known name across the country, rising expenses, lower customer traffic, and growing competition have created challenges that many restaurant companies continue to face. Company officials said the decision to close the Times Square restaurant was due to long-running construction projects around the property that made it harder for customers to access the restaurant and reduced its visibility. Plans to convert the building into residential housing also played a role in the decision.

Even in a location known for attracting huge crowds, operating costs remained extremely high. The restaurant occupied more than 16,000 square feet in one of the most expensive commercial districts in the country. Reports estimate that annual rent alone was around $2.2 million, creating a significant financial burden. Employees affected by the closure will reportedly have opportunities to transfer to other Red Lobster restaurants. The company is also providing additional support to help workers through the transition.

In May 2024, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while carrying nearly $300 million in debt. Court records pointed to a combination of higher operating costs, weaker customer demand, and losses tied to promotional offers that failed to generate enough profit. During the bankruptcy process, roughly 130 restaurants were closed across the country. Later that year, the company emerged from bankruptcy under new ownership and began working on a recovery plan designed to improve operations and strengthen finances.

Leadership changes also followed. Damola Adamolekun took over as chief executive officer in August 2024 and was given the task of guiding the company through its turnaround effort. Since then, management has focused on lowering expenses, improving efficiency, reviewing supplier agreements, and evaluating restaurant performance across the chain.

There have been some positive signs for Red Lobster. Earlier in 2026, company leadership reported that sales had improved compared with the previous year. Even so, executives acknowledged that many locations still need upgrades and operational improvements. In fact, many of Red Lobster’s financial issues stretch back more than a decade. After the company was sold in 2014, much of its real estate was transferred through a sale-and-leaseback arrangement, which left the chain responsible for large lease payments that became harder to manage as business conditions changed.

Today, Red Lobster remains one of the most recognized seafood restaurant brands in America. Yet the closing of its longtime Times Square location shows how difficult the restaurant business can be, even for companies with decades of history and a strong presence across the nation.

Sources:

After bankruptcy, Red Lobster closes flagship restaurant

Red Lobster Times Square Closing June 14