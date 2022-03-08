Reforming the U.S. Education System to Compete Globally

Numerous studies have proven that the country faces severe problems in the educational sector.

According to insightful research, 72 million children of primary education are not studying in school. Moreover, 34% of students believe schools don’t set them up for success in the practical world.

Many people criticize the U.S. education system for trailing behind, underperforming, and spending less time at school. Let’s discuss in-depth why the U.S. education system is failing and how we can improve it:

What are the Failures in the U.S. Education System?

Here we discuss the five failures in the U.S. education system:

Kids Lack the Fundamentals Early On

During the early years, the brain develops in fundamental ways. Thus, early childhood is the door to great potential for positive developmental influences.

Young children thrive when they have a positive, secure, and happy relationship with knowledgeable adults who’ll support their learning and development.

By fostering a positive learning culture within your house, you can cultivate a strong foundation of STEM courses that set up kids for success in the practical world.

Since early childhood is a window for developmental changes that have profound and lasting consequences for a child’s future, parents and school teachers alike need to create an environment that encourages kids to learn and grow.

Overcrowded Schools

An insightful study reveals that overcrowding is prevalent across 60% of fourth-grader and 66% of eighth-graders.

However, a smaller class ensures a better individual student experience. Overcrowded classrooms make it challenging for students to learn and tough for teachers to be effective.

School Spending is Stagnant

Despite the improving U.S. economy, K-12 public school spending is still suffering from the after-effects of the recession years.

Research even reveals that 35 states offer less funding per student than before the rescession. If we cannot improve the funding for public schools, it’s doubtful the U.S. will minimize the achievement gap or improve high school graduation rates.

Bullying in Schools

Bullying is a crucial contributor to in-school violence. The NCES reveals that approximately 20% of students between grades six and 12 experienced bullying either within the four school walls or on their way home.

It is difficult for schools to diagnose this problem because many students who suffer from bullying don’t report it. Bullied students experience various physical, behavioral, and emotional issues that can impact their education and lives.

Nationwide College-Gender Gap

Even though the U.S population has broader visions of different issues present in society, girls have to struggle hard to prove themselves when it comes to education. With numerous advanced educational fields to choose from, girls have to select subjects quickly to get employment.

In such an advanced society, women find it challenging to look for employment opportunities in their field of study. However, this is not the case with men. Men with a degree do not face such issues when seeking job opportunities.

Teacher Salaries

The world thinks that the U.S pays its teachers well. However, this is certainly not true. Teachers in the U.S do not receive the salaries they deserve. However, the non-teaching staff receives hefty salaries, which is unfair considering teachers’ tough and challenging classroom objectives.

Underpaying teachers is one of the leading causes of teachers resigning from teaching and shifting to better career opportunities. It has resulted in significant consequences in the education sector. The answer to the rising problem is simple. The country has to pay its teachers well and recognize their efforts in shaping its future generation.

The U.S. Education System Compete the Global World

Although the U.S is facing numerous issues in its educational system, it does not mean that there are no chances for improvement. The country has to focus on the changing trends in education and implement them in its institutions to achieve better results. Here, we have some ways the U.S education system can compete with the world.

Focus on STEM Courses

Providing better STEM education enables innovation and improves critical thinking. Numerous researches have shown positive effects on these courses, including improved critical thinking skills, decisive behavior, and well-reasoned risk-taking. Mentoring, hands-on experience, and the drive for awareness increase engagement and provide students with equal chances to access the opportunities.

Increase in Maker Learning Initiatives

Many schools primarily focus on teaching rather than student learning. Maker education helps students follow and test their interest in their choice of subjects and find solutions for the problem using the do-it-yourself approach to educate themselves.

Students study in collaborative spaces; they create inventions, identify problems, and keep working until they reach the desired results. Although the country has not seen much evidence on this trend, educators will witness remarkable outcomes since institutions grow quickly.

Change Classroom Approaches

Since technology has advanced, educational institutions need to adopt modern teaching methods. It has become essential to switch from the traditional teaching model to advanced learning methods, where students get exposure to technology.

Flipped learning allows students to learn through videos, discussions, and collaborative projects. It encourages self-learning by exploring subjects deeply and learning from each other.

The Bottom Line

The issues in the educational system in the U.S are increasing with time. Numerous studies have proven that the country faces severe problems in the educational sector. Since the U.S is undergoing significant challenges in the educational system, the government is looking for effective ways to compete with the world. The country must focus on practical ways to overcome the existing problems to encourage students to attend schools.