Regular Coffee Consumption Could Reduce Dementia Risk

Drinking coffee may reduce cognitive decline in people with hypertension.

A recent study conducted by researchers at Ningxia Medical University in China has revealed a potential link between drinking regular coffee and a reducing the risk of developing dementia in people with hypertension (high blood pressure). The findings, published in Scientific Reports, suggest that individuals with high blood pressure who drink coffee on a regular basis may lower their risk of cognitive decline.

Dementia is a growing global concern, with an estimated 57.4 million people affected worldwide (as of 2019). This is projected to nearly triple to 152 million by 2050 if risk factors such as smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, and low education are not addressed. Dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death globally and significantly contributes to disability among older populations.

Coffee has long been at the center of numerous health studies with mixed reviews concerning its health benefits. Previous studies have indicated that moderate consumption of coffee and tea can reduce inflammation and improve blood–brain barrier health, both of which are central to lowering the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia. Building on this conclusion, the team at Ningxia Medical University sought to explore whether a direct link exists between drinking caffeinated beverages and the likelihood of developing dementia, particularly among individuals with hypertension, a known risk factor for the disease.

To investigate the potential relationship, researchers turned to the UK Biobank, a large database containing health information for over 500,000 individuals. The team focused on identifying associations between coffee and tea consumption and dementia risk, specifically analyzing data from participants with high blood pressure. The study also considered additional factors such as the presence of heart disease or other health complications that might increase risk.

Researchers confirmed that individuals with hypertension are more likely to develop dementia than those without the condition. This aligns with prior research highlighting hypertension as a major risk factor for cognitive decline. However, the study also found that those who drank between half a cup and one full cup of coffee daily had a noticeably lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who did not drink coffee or tea.

Interestingly, the type of coffee consumed also appeared to play a role in the degree of risk reduction. Participants who ground their own coffee beans experienced greater benefits than those who consumed pre-packaged or instant coffee. This detail points to the possibility that the way coffee is prepared and consumed could play into whether it offers health benefits.

The authors believe the correlation between coffee consumption and a lower risk of dementia in those with hypertension is likely due to coffee’s anti-inflammatory properties. Caffeine, one of coffee’s primary ingredients, has been shown to reduce inflammation, which is thought to be a major contributor to the development of neurodegenerative diseases. Regular coffee consumption has also been linked to improved blood–brain barrier function. The blood–brain barrier is a critical defense system that protects the brain from harmful substances in the bloodstream. When the barrier becomes compromised, the brain is more vulnerable to damage, increasing the risk of conditions like dementia. By promoting a healthier blood–brain barrier, coffee may help protect against cognitive decline.

Follow up studies might examine the effects of other lifestyle factors, such as diet and exercise, on dementia risk among hypertensive regular coffee drinkers and those who don’t consume the beverage. If future research confirms the study’s findings, it could lead to new dietary recommendations for those with high blood pressure focused on reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

For now, anyone who is battling hypertension and looking for an easy way to combat the onset of dementia should consider adding a daily cup of coffee to their routine. This is simple way to ward off a complex and often debilitating disease.

Sources:

Study suggests hypertensive people can lower risk of developing dementia by drinking coffee regularly

Estimation of the global prevalence of dementia in 2019 and forecasted prevalence in 2050: an analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019

Association between coffee and tea consumption and the risk of dementia in individuals with hypertension: a prospective cohort study