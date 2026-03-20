Regulations Texas Semi Drivers Must Follow

Staying informed and compliant protects drivers and enhances the safety of all road users.

Semi-truck drivers play a crucial role in Texas’s transportation industry and must comply with regulations to ensure safety and legal compliance. The following key rules help maintain a safe driving environment.

1. Licensing and Endorsements

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Requirements

To operate a semi-truck in Texas, drivers must hold a valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). The Department of Public Safety requires drivers to meet age requirements, pass written and skills tests, and obtain a medical certificate.

Drivers must be at least 18 years old to operate within Texas and 21 years old to drive interstate.

Applicants must pass written knowledge and skills tests to demonstrate their ability to operate a commercial vehicle safely.

Drivers must have a current medical examiner’s certificate confirming they meet federal health standards.

Endorsements

Depending on the cargo, semi-truck drivers may require specific CDL endorsements. Common endorsements include:

Materials- Required for transporting hazardous materials, drivers must pass additional background checks and knowledge tests.

Tanker: Required for operating vehicles that transport bulk liquids.

Double/Triple Trailers: Required for operating vehicles with multiple trailers.

2. Hours of Service Regulations

Driving Limits

The FMCSA’s Hours-of-Service rules limit commercial drivers’ hours to prevent fatigue.

11-Hour Driving Limit: Drivers may operate a commercial vehicle for up to 11 hours after 10 consecutive hours off duty.

14-Hour Duty Limit: A driver’s workday cannot exceed 14 hours after 10 consecutive hours off duty, including all driving and non-driving time.

30-Minute Break Requirement: Drivers must take a 30-minute break after 8 hours of driving.

Tracking Compliance

Drivers must maintain accurate logs of their driving hours, typically using electronic logging devices (ELDs) to ensure compliance with Hours-of-Service regulations. This practice enhances safety and ensures adherence to state and federal laws.

3. Vehicle Maintenance and Inspections

Pre-Trip Inspections

Before driving, drivers must inspect brakes, lights, tires, and ensure cargo is secure.

Lights and Reflectors: Confirm all lights and reflectors are operational.

Tires: Inspect for proper inflation and tread depth.

Load Securement: Verify that cargo is securely fastened to prevent shifting during transport.

Regular Maintenance

In addition to pre-trip inspections, semi-drivers and employers must follow regular maintenance schedules. Routine servicing ensures vehicles remain safe to operate and reduces the risk of breakdowns and accidents.

4. Safety Regulations and Training

Safety Protocols

Semi-drivers must follow all safety protocols, including wearing seatbelts at all times.s.

Employers must implement drug and alcohol testing programs in compliance with federal regulations.

Training Programs

Ongoing training is essential for maintaining safety standards. Employers should offer comprehensive programs covering defensive driving, emergency procedures, and safe cargo handling.

5. Environmental Regulations

Emission Standards

Semi-truck drivers in Texas must comply with environmental regulations regarding emissions. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality enforces standards to reduce air pollution from diesel engines. Compliance may require installing emission-control devices and following idling-reduction policies.

Fuel Efficiency Standards

Adopting fuel-efficient driving practices conserves fuel and supports compliance with environmental regulations. Drivers should avoid idling and keep vehicles well maintained.

City and County Regulations

In addition to state laws, drivers must comply with local regulations affecting their routes. Some local roads have weight limits that drivers must observe.

Traffic Regulations: Drivers must be familiar with specific traffic laws in each municipality, including speed limits and designated truck routes.

Parking and Rest Areas

Finding safe parking can be challenging for semi-drivers. Drivers should know the locations of designated truck parking areas and rest stops to avoid fines and comply with Hours-of-Service regulations.

Compliance with Commercial Vehicle Safety Regulations in Texas is Required

In summary, semi-drivers in Texas must comply with a comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure safety and efficiency. By following licensing requirements, Hours-of-Service regulations, maintenance protocols, and local laws, drivers help make highways safer and the transportation industry more reliable. Staying informed and compliant protects drivers and enhances the safety of all road users.