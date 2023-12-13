Repeat, Violent Felon Sentenced to Four and a Half Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Handgun

Spencer was convicted of armed robbery in 2010 and 2015. These felony convictions prohibit Spencer from ever legally possessing a firearm.

INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Spencer, 31 of Indianapolis has been sentenced to 54 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, on December 8, 2022, IMPD officers arrested Michael Spencer at a gas station on an outstanding warrant for intimidation of a domestic partner and a probation violation associated with a previous armed robbery conviction.

During a search of Spencer’s person, officers found a .40 caliber Glock 24 pistol with an extended magazine containing 20 live rounds in his waist band.

Spencer was convicted of armed robbery in 2010 and 2015. These felony convictions prohibit Spencer from ever legally possessing a firearm.

“Abusers with guns pose an extreme danger to those closest to them. That’s why it’s so important to prosecute illegally armed criminals and disrupt the domestic violence cycle,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “This defendant continued to illegally carry a gun even after multiple armed robbery convictions and an outstanding warrant for domestic violence. The serious prison sentence imposed will protect the public from the defendant for several years and sends a message to him and others like him about the consequences of continuing to illegally carry guns.”

The FBI and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. Judge Stinson also ordered that Spencer be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from federal prison and pay a $900 fine.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy C. Fugate, who prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of the LEATH Initiative (Law Enforcement Action to Halt Domestic Violence), named in honor of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Officer Breann Leath, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call. A partnership among the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the IMPD, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, the LEATH Initiative focuses federal, state, and local law enforcement resources on domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms.