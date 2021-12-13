Request a Copy of The 7 Costly Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Social Security Disability Claim

Almost all disability applications are initially denied, and over 75 percent are denied again on a second review known as “reconsideration.”

The Social Security Disability programs provide a safety net for millions of disabled Americans. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) pays benefits to qualified workers who have become disabled. Meanwhile, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides benefits to severely disabled individuals with very limited income and resources who are ineligible for SSDI or who are only eligible for a small amount of disability insurance (SSDI) benefits.

The Social Security Administration’s SSDI and SSI programs have become overburdened by need and regulation. Benefit applications require numerous documents, and any omission or discrepancy of the proper information can hurt a claim. Almost all disability applications are initially denied, and over 75 percent are denied again on a second review known as “reconsideration.”

Although you are not required to have an attorney to file for SSDI or SSI benefits, statistics show that retaining a capable attorney greatly increases the likelihood that you will be successful with your SSDI or SSI claim. If the administration resists approving your claim, an experienced disability attorney should be able to make sure that your case moves through the social security system as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The attorneys of Ryan Bisher Ryan & Simons know how to prepare the strongest possible case for your SSD claim and will fight aggressively for the benefits you need. In fact, Phil Ryan has successfully represented over 3,000 people like you in Oklahoma City to help them claim their social security disability benefits. The law firm of Ryan Bisher Ryan & Simons has been assisting injured and disabled Oklahomans since 1984 and we take pride in the attentive, one-on-one service we provide clients.