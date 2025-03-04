Research Reveals Rising Postmenopausal Osteoarthritis Rates

Osteoarthritis in postmenopausal women is rising, driven by aging, weight, and lifestyle factors.

The number of women experiencing osteoarthritis after menopause has grown significantly over the past three decades. This condition, which affects the joints, causes pain and stiffness, making everyday activities more difficult. Researchers have found that between 1990 and 2021, cases have more than doubled, with certain regions experiencing faster growth than others and postmenopausal women being hit the hardest.

Osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage in joints wears down over time, leading to bones rubbing against each other, which causes discomfort, stiffness, and reduced mobility. While aging is a natural factor, other variables such as body weight, lifestyle choices, and genetic predispositions also play significant roles in the development and progression of the condition. Postmenopausal women are particularly at risk, as the drop in estrogen levels that accompanies menopause negatively impacts joint health, leading to a greater likelihood of cartilage deterioration. Furthermore, factors like increased body weight, which places additional strain on joints, and less active lifestyles after menopause can accelerate the progression of osteoarthritis, making the condition even more prevalent and debilitating for this population.

A major study collected data from over 200 countries to understand how osteoarthritis affects this group. The researchers looked at knee, hip, and hand osteoarthritis, tracking new cases and the overall impact on daily life. The findings revealed that knee osteoarthritis was the most common, while hip osteoarthritis was the least. The study also showed that women are more likely than men to develop osteoarthritis in their hands and knees.

Regions with high-income populations and advanced healthcare systems recorded the highest numbers, but the rise was sharpest in East Asia. Factors such as an aging population, changing lifestyles, and increasing obesity rates may explain these trends. In contrast, Central Asia had the lowest reported cases of osteoarthritis in the hands.

One of the biggest concerns is the role of excess weight. Being overweight places extra pressure on the joints, speeding up the breakdown of cartilage. Researchers found that the impact of high body weight on osteoarthritis cases grew between 1990 and 2021, especially in wealthier regions. More than 20% of the years lost to osteoarthritis-related disability were linked to body weight. This trend highlights the need for lifestyle changes that focus on maintaining a healthy weight.

Although osteoarthritis is a widespread issue, some countries may not have complete records of cases, making it hard to get a full picture. The study also focused on women aged 55 and older, which may exclude those who went through menopause at an earlier age. Despite these limitations, the findings make it clear that osteoarthritis is becoming a bigger problem, particularly for postmenopausal women.

There is an urgent need to address this growing health concern. The others clarified, “There is an urgent need for proactive measures to rigorously monitor and manage risk factors, with a particular emphasis on promoting lifestyle adjustments aimed at controlling BMI. Additionally, policies should be implemented that take into account socio-demographic disparities, to effectively alleviate the burden of [osteoarthritis] in postmenopausal women.”

Encouraging healthier lifestyles, improving access to early diagnosis, and developing strategies to manage weight could help slow down the rise in cases. Policies that recognize differences in healthcare access and lifestyle habits across regions could also help reduce the burden of osteoarthritis worldwide, decreasing these numbers over time.

