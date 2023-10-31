Revenge Porn: Privacy, Politics, and Protection

If you choose to share or post content online, consider leaving out your face or other distinct markers like unique tattoos from the photo or video.

A lot has been said about Susanna Gibson, Virginia House of Delegates candidate in recent days. Besides politics, Gibson is a wife and mother of two. However, a deeply personal aspect of her life has been pushed into the spotlight.

Gibson has found herself answering for online, live-streamed sexual acts she performed on an adult website called Chaturbate. A consensual moment between adults has now turned into a public spectacle, with allegations Gibson’s opponent may have had a part in revealing.

While political enemies may not be a concern for you, Gibson’s situation serves as a reminder that anyone can fall victim to a sex crime and that everyone faces risks online. Rebecca Wade, partner at Wade Grimes Friedman Meinken & Leischner PLLC, offers advice on how best to protect yourself from revenge porn and maintain your privacy under Virginia State law.

What is revenge porn?

Revenge porn is the distribution of sexually explicit images or videos of individuals without consent. Whether it was shared with ex-partners, friends, or anyone else, know this: revenge porn isn’t just frowned upon, it’s illegal. In Virginia, any nude sexual picture or video of you that’s shared or sent without consent has been deemed a criminal act.

What are Virginia’s revenge porn laws?

Since 2014, legislation was passed that making “maliciously” distributed nude or sexual photographs of another person with “intent to coerce, harass, or intimidate” without a license a Class 1 misdemeanor in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

How can I best protect myself?

Make sure all your device settings are current and up-to-date. Smartphones have many apps equipped with end-to-end encryption. Double-check your phone and app settings for optimal security. Do the same for all of your devices such as computers and tablets. Be cautious when sharing nude or intimate pictures with anyone, even if it is a trusting individual. You are never certain on what that person’s true intentions might be. Along with this, you never know who could be lurking in the background, both in person and behind the screen. If you choose to share or post content online, consider leaving out your face or other distinct markers like unique tattoos from the photo or video. This allows for anonymity, and can also reduce potential repercussions later on.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the act of revenge porn, it is important to know that you are not alone and help is available. If you’re facing issues related to revenge porn, don’t hesitate to contact the attorneys at Wade Grimes Friedman Meinken & Leischner PLLC, for assistance.