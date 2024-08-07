Rhett N. Butler Joins Shumaker, Enhancing Corporate, Tax and Transactions Service Line

His insights and experience will be invaluable in addressing the nuanced challenges faced by Shumaker’s clients in an ever-evolving tax landscape.

CHARLOTTE, NC —Shumaker is pleased to announce that Rhett N. Butler has joined the firm, bringing his extensive experience in tax and transactional services. With a robust background representing a diverse range of companies, Rhett’s addition is set to bolster Shumaker’s capabilities in navigating complex tax issues and optimizing client outcomes.

Rhett’s practice is focused on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital financing, and both domestic and international tax laws. He has a deep understanding of tax issues arising from partnerships, M&A, opportunity zone investments, financial products, investment funds, and controversies with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. His insights and experience will be invaluable in addressing the nuanced challenges faced by Shumaker’s clients in an ever-evolving tax landscape.

We are thrilled to welcome Rhett to the Shumaker family,” said Phil Chubb, Partner and Corporate, Tax and Transactions Regional Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “His strategic approach to transactions and tax background will significantly enhance our bench strength and enhance our service offerings to clients.”

Rhett joins Shumaker as an associate in the Corporate, Tax and Transactions Service Line. He brings a unique perspective to his clients’ business and transactional matters. Rhett’s experience extends past stock and asset acquisitions to include tax-free reorganizations—transactions which are often multifaceted and require complex structuring to accommodate the business and tax considerations of the parties involved.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.