Rideshare Accidents: Which Insurance Policy Covers the Crash

Rideshare accident cases run through multiple insurance systems simultaneously, and the company’s claims process is designed to resolve cases for the minimum amount possible.

Getting hit by an Uber or Lyft driver or getting injured as a passenger puts you in an insurance situation most people have never encountered. Rideshare companies don’t operate like traditional employers, and their insurance coverage doesn’t work like a standard auto policy. What applies to your case depends almost entirely on what the driver was doing at the exact moment of the crash, and the difference between phases can mean the difference between $50,000 in available coverage and $1 million.

The Three Coverage Phases

Uber and Lyft both structure their insurance around three distinct periods tied to the driver’s activity in the app. Personal auto insurance fills the gaps when the app is off entirely, and the rideshare company’s commercial policy steps in at varying levels once the app is active.

Period 1: App On, No Ride Accepted Yet

Once a driver logs into the Uber or Lyft app and becomes available for ride requests, personal auto insurance coverage largely drops away. Most personal auto policies exclude commercial use, so the moment a driver goes online, a gap opens up.

To cover that gap, both Uber and Lyft provide limited liability coverage during Period 1:

$50,000 per person for bodily injury

$100,000 per accident for bodily injury

$25,000 for property damage

No comprehensive or collision coverage applies during Period 1, and the liability coverage above is contingent — it only activates if the driver’s personal policy doesn’t cover the loss. For anyone injured by a driver in Period 1, the coverage ceiling is relatively low compared to what kicks in later.

Period 1 Gap: When the Driver’s Personal Policy Won’t Pay

Period 1 coverage from Uber and Lyft is contingent, meaning it only activates if the driver’s personal auto policy doesn’t cover the loss. In practice, that backstop is shakier than it sounds. Most personal auto policies have commercial use exclusions, and if a driver failed to disclose rideshare activity to their personal insurer, that insurer may deny coverage entirely. When that happens, the injured party is left pursuing Uber or Lyft’s limited contingent coverage directly, with no personal policy underneath it to draw from first. It’s a scenario that comes up more than most people expect, and it’s one reason why Period 1 crashes are the most difficult rideshare cases to resolve.

Period 2: Ride Accepted, Driver En Route to Pick Up

Period 2 begins the moment a driver accepts a ride request and starts heading toward the passenger. At this point, Uber and Lyft’s full commercial policy activates, providing $1 million in third-party liability coverage. Contingent comprehensive and collision coverage also applies to the driver’s vehicle, though with a significant deductible (around $2,500) and only if the driver already carries those coverages on a personal policy.

For anyone injured by a rideshare driver who was en route to pick someone up, the $1 million liability limit is available, which is a meaningful distinction from Period 1.

Period 3: Passenger in the Vehicle

Period 3 covers the time from when the passenger enters the vehicle through to drop-off. Coverage mirrors Period 2 ($1 million in third-party liability) with the addition of uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, which protects passengers if another driver without sufficient insurance causes the crash.

Passengers injured during an active ride are in the strongest coverage position of any rideshare accident scenario.

Your Position Depends on Your Role in the Crash

The coverage phase tells you which policy applies, but your role in the accident determines how you access it and what your path to recovery looks like. The analysis differs depending on whether you were a passenger, an occupant of another vehicle, a pedestrian, or a cyclist.

If You Were a Passenger in the Rideshare Vehicle

As a passenger in an Uber or Lyft during Periods 2 or 3, the $1 million commercial liability policy covers your injuries regardless of who caused the crash. If another driver was at fault, their liability policy is the primary source of recovery, with Uber or Lyft’s uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage available as a backup if the at-fault driver’s policy is insufficient.

Both Uber and Lyft require accident reporting through their apps, and the in-app claims process runs separately from any personal injury case you pursue. Reporting through the app preserves your access to coverage but doesn’t obligate you to settle with the company directly.

If You Were in Another Vehicle Hit by a Rideshare Driver

Your recovery path as an occupant of another vehicle depends on which period the driver was in at the time of the crash. Period 1 limits you to the lower liability caps unless the driver’s personal insurance applies. Periods 2 and 3 put the $1 million commercial policy in play.

Getting documentation of the driver’s app status at the time of the crash is one of the first things an attorney will work to establish, and it’s not always straightforward. Uber and Lyft maintain timestamped records of driver activity, and those records are obtainable through the litigation process if the companies don’t provide them voluntarily.

Your Own Auto Policy as a Recovery Source

Regardless of which coverage period applied, your own auto insurance policy may be an additional source of recovery. If you carry uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, it can respond when the at-fault driver’s available coverage doesn’t cover the full extent of your damages. Attorneys working rideshare cases routinely check the victim’s own policy alongside the rideshare company’s coverage, and that additional layer makes a meaningful difference in cases where Period 1 limits or a disputed personal policy leave a gap.

If the Rideshare Driver’s App Was Off

If a driver causes a crash with the app completely off, the rideshare company has no liability exposure at all. Your recovery would come from the driver’s personal auto insurance, the same as any other accident with a private driver. Uber and Lyft classify their drivers as independent contractors, not employees, which is part of how they limit their exposure when drivers are off-duty.

The Independent Contractor Problem

Uber and Lyft’s classification of drivers as independent contractors rather than employees is the foundation of how they limit their liability. An employer can be held directly responsible for the negligence of an employee acting within the scope of employment. Independent contractor status breaks that chain, at least in theory.

In practice, rideshare companies do provide substantial insurance during active periods, so the contractor classification is more consequential in disputes about scope of coverage than in most standard accident cases. It becomes a more significant issue in negligent hiring cases, where a driver had a documented history of dangerous driving or disqualifying conduct that the company failed to catch through its screening process.

When Multiple Policies Come Into Play

Rideshare accident cases frequently end up with more than one insurance policy in the picture, and sorting out which one pays what requires a clear timeline of events.

Consider a scenario where a Lyft driver in Period 2 is struck by an uninsured driver, injuring the passenger in the back seat. In that case:

The at-fault uninsured driver has no coverage

Lyft’s uninsured motorist coverage responds for the passenger’s injuries

The Lyft driver’s own injuries may be covered under separate provisions

Or consider a passenger injured when their Uber driver rear-ends another vehicle. If the Uber driver is at fault in Period 3:

Uber’s $1 million commercial liability policy is the primary coverage for the passenger

The occupants of the other vehicle also look to Uber’s policy for recovery

If damages across all parties exceed policy limits, personal assets of the at-fault driver could potentially be pursued

In cases with serious injuries and multiple parties, having an experienced rideshare attorney who can map out all available coverage sources is the difference between a partial recovery and a full one.

Steps to Take After a Rideshare Accident

Whether you were a passenger, another driver, a pedestrian, or a cyclist, the steps you take immediately after the crash affect what you can recover.

Call 911 and get a police report. Document the driver’s name, the vehicle, and the license plate. Screenshot the ride in the app if you were a passenger. A timestamped screenshot of your active trip preserves evidence of which coverage period applied. Photograph the scene, vehicle damage, and any visible injuries before anything is moved. Get contact information from witnesses before they leave. Report the accident through the Uber or Lyft app if you were a passenger, but do not give a recorded statement to the rideshare company’s insurance carrier without speaking to an attorney first. Seek medical attention the same day, even if your injuries seem minor. TBI symptoms, soft tissue injuries, and internal injuries can take hours or days to become apparent, and a gap in treatment creates problems with causation later.

Rideshare accident cases run through multiple insurance systems simultaneously, and the company’s claims process is designed to resolve cases for the minimum amount possible. An attorney who has handled rideshare cases can identify all available coverage, establish which period applied, and pursue the full recovery the facts support.

If you’ve been injured in an accident with an Uber or Lyft driver, speaking with a personal injury attorney before engaging with the rideshare company’s insurance carrier puts you in a significantly stronger position.