The Rise of ESA Letter Fraud: What Tenants and Landlords Need to Know

Mental health issues are rising both in the United States and globally. According to recent data from National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), more than one in five adults experience some form of mental illness each year.

As mental health concerns become more prevalent, many individuals seek additional forms of emotional support. In many cases, people rely on emotional support animals to help manage mental health challenges, which may involve an online ESA letter evaluation or an in-person clinical assessment for housing accommodations.

This need has also created opportunities for fraudulent ESA letter providers. Understanding what constitutes an ESA scam is therefore essential.

Online ESA letter scams are among the most common methods targeting individuals seeking emotional support accommodations. These platforms often advertise instant approvals, claim to bypass evaluations by licensed mental health professionals, or guarantee ESA letters. Many also promote ESA “certificates” or registries, which have no legal standing under federal housing law.

Individuals who are unfamiliar with ESA laws or federal housing protections may be more vulnerable to misleading claims. In many cases, scammers rely on confusion surrounding tenants’ ESA rights and documentation requirements to appear legitimate.

Landlords may also be affected by ESA scams, particularly when presented with documentation that appears official but does not meet federal standards.

ESA letter fraud also affects legitimate providers who issue recommendations. As a result, individuals may begin questioning which ESA providers are genuine.

Contrary to popular belief, emotional support animals are governed by federal housing law, not by online registrations, certificates, or third-party databases.

Under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidance and the Fair Housing Act, tenants may request an ESA as a reasonable accommodation when supported by valid documentation from a licensed healthcare professional.

A landlord may verify a healthcare provider’s information, including license credentials and contact details. Landlords may also evaluate legitimate concerns related to safety, property damage, or health risks, as permitted under federal housing guidelines.

However, as stated under the law, they cannot demand medical records or charge pet-related fees for a legitimate ESA.

To stay protected, tenants should obtain an ESA letter that includes all necessary information on official letterhead, following an evaluation by a licensed mental health professional. A seeker may submit a formal request to a landlord explaining the need for an ESA.

It is important to understand that an ESA letter is a professional determination made after an individualized assessment. An evaluation alone does not guarantee that documentation will be issued.

Some important signs of fake ESA service providers include instant approvals, no doctor’s evaluation, claims of certificates or registries, no mention of a license number, and guaranteed ESA letters. Many times, these sites sound authentic or government-affiliated, but individuals should remain cautious and informed.

Using fraudulent or invalid ESA documentation may result in housing denial, lease termination, or other legal consequences, depending on local and federal enforcement.

Only a licensed mental health professional can determine whether ESA documentation is clinically appropriate.

For individuals seeking an ESA assessment, platforms such as My ESA Therapist facilitate evaluations conducted by licensed mental health professionals. As with any ESA evaluation, documentation is issued at the discretion of the evaluating clinician, and an assessment does not guarantee approval.

