Rising Costs Put Pressure on the Nursing Profession

Malpractice costs for nursing professionals continue rising as responsibilities expand.

A new report on nursing malpractice rising costs shows a steady climb in both the number of claims and the amount paid to resolve them. The findings point to a pattern that has been building for several years, with cases growing more expensive and more complex. Between 2020 and 2024, the average total cost connected to these claims went up noticeably, reaching well into the mid-$200,000 range. Another sign of change is the growing share of cases that pass the three-quarter-million mark. More jury awards across the country are coming in higher, which is pushing overall costs up for cases that involve nursing professionals.

Some nursing specialties see larger payouts than others, and the report notes that obstetrics, surgical care and home health care fall near the top of that list. Home health care in particular has seen a sharp jump in claim counts and payouts. Only a small share of nurses in the country work in this setting, but the number of claims involving this group has grown far beyond its size. Current averages for these cases have risen by well over a third in just four years. Experts point out that home health care brings different challenges than a hospital or clinic. Nurses in home settings often respond to changes in a patient’s condition without the usual support systems found in medical facilities. Instead of calling a code team or relying on coworkers nearby, the response in urgent situations often means calling emergency services and waiting for help.

The report also breaks down the most common types of allegations. More than half involve concerns related to treatment and care, while another large portion centers on patient rights, abuse or conduct. Many in that group relate to falls, which continue to be a frequent cause of disputes. Another pressure point is the growing role nurses take in direct patient care. With fewer doctors available in some areas, nurses and nurse practitioners are stepping into expanded positions. Some nurse practitioners now operate without a required physician partner and can prescribe medication on their own in many states. As responsibility grows, so does the number of people involved in patient care, and lawyers involved in these cases often include every possible party in a lawsuit. This trend results in longer and more complicated cases, which leads to rising costs for one’s defense.

Experts emphasize the importance of detailed notetaking during all stages of patient care. Thorough records can help reduce confusion, clarify events and protect both patients and staff. They also stress the need for nurses to stay current with training and education. Many claim risks can be reduced through steady practice, strong communication, careful recordkeeping and attention to mental and emotional health. Stress and burnout, if ignored, can affect performance and decision-making. These factors fall within the control of each nurse and can help shape a clearer picture of their level of risk in the workplace.

Other factors are tied to the organizations where nurses work. Policies, staffing, scheduling demands and equipment make a large difference in daily practice and patient outcomes. When these systems fall short, patient care may suffer, and the chances of a claim may increase. Experts recommend that nurses speak up when these concerns appear and advocate for safer working conditions for themselves and their coworkers.

Continuing education programs and risk assessment tools can support nurses as they try to lower both personal and workplace risks. These tools help nurses follow best practices, keep their skills current and recognize problems early. The continued malpractice rising costs creates pressure across the health care system, but steady training, clear communication and strong support can help nurses lower their exposure. The report serves as a reminder that daily actions, careful observation and ongoing learning can make a meaningful difference in how these claims develop and how often they occur.

