Understanding the Legal Risks: What Happens When Businesses Fail to Provide Affordable Health Coverage?

Providing employees with affordable health coverage is not just a business decision—it is a legal requirement under various federal and state regulations. Employers who fail to meet these requirements can face serious consequences, including financial penalties, legal action, and reputational harm. Businesses must navigate complex compliance standards, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), and state-specific regulations to avoid costly repercussions.

This article explores the legal risks associated with failing to provide affordable health insurance, the key regulations governing employer-sponsored plans, and strategies for businesses to remain compliant.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Employer Responsibilities

The ACA establishes key requirements for employers regarding health insurance. Under the Employer Shared Responsibility Provision (ESRP), businesses with 50 or more full-time employees (or full-time equivalent employees) must offer affordable, minimum essential coverage to at least 95% of their full-time workforce.

Consequences of ACA Non-Compliance

Employers who fail to meet ACA requirements may face two primary types of penalties:

Failure to Offer Coverage (4980H(a) Penalty): If a business does not offer health coverage to at least 95% of full-time employees, and at least one employee obtains subsidized coverage through the marketplace, the employer may be subject to a substantial annual penalty per employee.

Failure to Provide Affordable or Minimum Value Coverage (4980H(b) Penalty): If the offered coverage does not meet affordability or minimum value standards, employers face per-employee penalties for each individual who enrolls in a subsidized marketplace plan.

Affordability is determined by ACA guidelines, which state that employee contributions should not exceed a certain percentage of household income. Businesses that exceed this threshold risk triggering financial penalties.

Employee Lawsuits Under ERISA

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) governs employer-sponsored benefit plans, including health insurance. While primarily designed to protect employees, ERISA also imposes strict compliance obligations on businesses.

Legal Risks Under ERISA

Employers who fail to comply with ERISA requirements may face:

Lawsuits from employees for failure to provide promised benefits, misleading communication about coverage, or breaches of fiduciary duty.

for failure to provide promised benefits, misleading communication about coverage, or breaches of fiduciary duty. Civil penalties for failure to provide required plan documents, including summary plan descriptions (SPDs) and notices regarding benefit changes.

for failure to provide required plan documents, including summary plan descriptions (SPDs) and notices regarding benefit changes. Government enforcement actions if an employer fails to comply with reporting, disclosure, and claims handling requirements.

Businesses that fail to provide affordable health insurance—or improperly administer plans—risk employee-driven lawsuits that could lead to costly settlements or judgments.

State-Specific Regulations and Enforcement Actions

In addition to federal laws, many states impose additional employer mandates regarding health insurance coverage. Some states require businesses to offer specific minimum benefits, while others impose payroll taxes or penalties on employers who do not contribute to employee healthcare costs.

State-Based Employer Mandates

Some states have implemented their own versions of ACA-like employer mandates, which may require businesses to:

Offer state-approved health plans to employees.

Pay healthcare-related taxes if they do not provide coverage.

Submit compliance reports proving they meet state-specific affordability thresholds.

Failure to comply with these requirements may result in state-level fines and penalties, in addition to federal repercussions. Businesses operating across multiple states must ensure compliance with each state’s regulations, as non-compliance can lead to separate penalties in different jurisdictions.

Supplemental Insurance vs. Medicare Advantage

When structuring employee health benefits, businesses often explore supplemental insurance plans and Medicare Advantage options for eligible employees. While these alternatives can provide additional coverage, they do not necessarily fulfill employer responsibilities under federal law.

Supplemental Insurance and Employer Compliance

Supplemental insurance plans, such as critical illness, accident, or hospital indemnity insurance, provide employees with additional financial protection. However, these plans do not replace employer-sponsored health coverage and cannot be used as substitutes for ACA-compliant plans. Employers who attempt to shift employees toward supplemental insurance instead of providing comprehensive, ACA-compliant coverage may face legal challenges and enforcement actions.

Medicare Advantage and Employer Obligations

For businesses with older employees, Medicare Advantage plans may seem like an appealing alternative. However, employers cannot require employees to enroll in Medicare over an employer-sponsored health plan. In some cases, offering Medicare-based options may violate anti-discrimination laws and could expose businesses to legal liability.

Employers must carefully navigate their offerings to ensure they are not relying on supplemental or Medicare-based plans to avoid their ACA or ERISA obligations.

Best Practices for Compliance and Risk Mitigation

Given the legal risks of failing to provide affordable, high-quality health coverage, businesses must take proactive steps to ensure compliance. Key strategies include:

Regular Compliance Audits – Employers should review health plan offerings annually to ensure they meet federal affordability and minimum value standards. Employee Communication – Clear and transparent communication about health benefits reduces the risk of ERISA-based lawsuits related to misleading or inadequate disclosures. State-Specific Compliance Reviews – Businesses operating in multiple states should verify local employer mandates to avoid state-level enforcement actions. Accurate Reporting – ACA and ERISA require specific documentation and reports to be submitted. Ensuring accurate record-keeping prevents fines and penalties. Legal Consultation – Employers should seek legal and benefits compliance expertise to navigate the complexities of healthcare regulations.

By implementing these best practices, businesses can reduce exposure to fines, lawsuits, and reputational damage while ensuring employees receive the coverage they are legally entitled to.

Where Does the Responsibility Lie

Failing to provide affordable and high-quality health insurance is not just an operational misstep—it carries significant legal and financial risks. Businesses must comply with ACA requirements, avoid ERISA violations, and adhere to state-specific mandates to remain legally compliant. Additionally, employers should carefully structure their insurance offerings to prevent reliance on supplemental insurance or Medicare Advantage as a substitute for comprehensive coverage.

To mitigate legal risks, businesses must adopt a proactive approach to compliance, communication, and documentation. By doing so, they can protect themselves from costly penalties and lawsuits while ensuring that employees receive the healthcare benefits they deserve.