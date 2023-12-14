Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Children’s Health Defense Publish Groundbreaking New Book, ‘The Wuhan Cover-Up’

These experiments were conducted despite safety concerns among scientists about the potential for accidental or intentional release of weaponized viruses.

Washington, D.C. — On December 5, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) released Mr. Kennedy’s latest book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up: And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race.”

The book follows Kennedy’s 2021 New York Times bestselling title, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” which sold over a million copies despite a mainstream media blackout. Kennedy explains how “The Wuhan Cover-Up” reveals the long and troubling history of bioweapons development in the U.S. and around the world and how the bio-arms race set the stage for the COVID pandemic.

“An extraordinary elucidation of a singularly dark and terrible enterprise. ‘The Wuhan Cover-Up’ is a meticulous work of scholarship that reads like a thrilling crime story and is destined to be one of the most significant books in history.” –Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and author of “The Courage to Face COVID-19”

The book exposes the U.S. government’s increase in biosecurity spending after the 2001 terror attacks, which resulted in escalating “gain-of-function” studies that aim to deliberately develop highly virulent, easily transmissible pathogens for the stated purpose of developing preemptive vaccines for animal viruses before they jump to humans. These experiments were conducted despite safety concerns among scientists about the potential for accidental or intentional release of weaponized viruses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) pursued and funded gain-of-function research, finding a way around the moratorium placed on this type of experimentation in 2014. By outsourcing some of the most controversial research offshore to China and providing federal funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s leading researchers, U.S.-initiated gain-of-function studies continued in partnership with the Chinese military and the Chinese Communist Party.

“‘The Wuhan Cover-Up’ is not only an indispensable history of the rise of the global threat of bioweaponry, it is also a timely deep dive into how a viral pandemic was unleashed upon the world via the deceit, greed, and foolishness of bad actors at the highest levels of our own government.” –Naomi Wolf, bestselling author of “The Beauty Myth” and “The Bodies of Others”

Kennedy’s exhaustively researched and sourced analysis leads readers on a mind-boggling journey that identifies and explains:

The key players in government and science behind the push for gain-of-function research.

WWII war criminals from Germany and Japan who influenced the development of bioweapons in the U.S.

Lab-engineered “chimeric viruses” that can infect and kill humans.

The coordinated effort to silence speculation of COVID-19’s laboratory genesis.

The complicity of scientific journals in hiding the origins of COVID-19.

CIA-sponsored pandemic simulations that trained public health officials to impose authoritarian controls in epidemic conditions.

The roles of Bill Gates, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sir Jeremy Farrar in orchestrating a global cover-up.

The steering of government spending and media attention toward a “vaccination-only” pandemic response that, behind the scenes, had been in the works for decades.

“The Wuhan Cover-Up” is available Dec. 5 at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and independent booksellers nationwide.

