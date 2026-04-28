Robotic Spine Surgery Debuts on West Coast

New robotic system improves precision and safety in spine surgery procedures.

A new type of spine surgery is now being used on the West Coast, marking a step forward in how doctors treat complex back problems. At UC San Diego Health, surgeons recently performed the first procedure in the region using a robotic system designed to improve accuracy and safety during surgery. The system brings together several tools into one platform, allowing doctors to plan and carry out procedures with more control than before.

The surgery was led by Dr. Joseph Osorio, a neurosurgeon known for his work in spine care. He was chosen to introduce the system because of his experience handling difficult cases and his history of working with new medical tools. The new setup combines computer-based planning, detailed imaging, and robotic assistance to guide the surgeon through each step of the operation.

One of the main features of the system is its ability to create a three-dimensional view of a patient’s spine. This gives the surgical team a clearer picture of the area they are working on. With this view, doctors can place screws and other implants with greater precision. The system also uses patient-specific plans, meaning each surgery is adjusted to match the exact shape and condition of the person’s spine.

The robotic tool does not replace the surgeon. Instead, it works as a guide, helping carry out movements with steady control. By combining planning software with real-time imaging, the system allows doctors to follow a detailed map during surgery. This can reduce the chance of error and help protect nearby nerves and tissues.

Another part of the system focuses on how the spine is aligned. Proper alignment is important for movement and long-term comfort. The technology uses data to help plan this alignment before the procedure begins. Surgeons can then follow that plan during the operation, making sure the spine is set in a way that supports better function after recovery.

Doctors involved in the project believe the new system may lead to better results for patients who need spine fusion surgery. This type of procedure is often used to treat conditions like severe back pain, injury, or spinal deformity. By improving how implants are placed and how the spine is positioned, the system may help patients heal more smoothly and return to daily life sooner.

The technology may also make surgeries more consistent. In traditional procedures, results can vary depending on many factors, including how clearly a surgeon can see the area and how steady their movements are over long periods. With robotic support, the process becomes more controlled, which may lead to more predictable outcomes.

Another possible benefit is shorter time in the operating room. By streamlining steps and reducing the need for repeated adjustments, the system may help complete surgeries more efficiently. This can lower the time a patient spends under anesthesia and may reduce stress on the body during the procedure.

UC San Diego Health has built a strong reputation in brain and spine care. Its programs bring together experts from different fields, including neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, rehabilitation, and pain management. This team-based approach allows patients to receive care that fits their specific needs, whether that involves surgery or other treatments.

The health system has also received national recognition for its work. Its neurology and neurosurgery programs have ranked among the top in the country, reflecting ongoing efforts to improve patient care through research and new technology. The spine program has earned approval from The Joint Commission, which reviews hospitals for safety and quality.

While the new robotic system is still in its early use, doctors believe it represents a shift in how spine surgery may be performed in the future. By combining advanced imaging, detailed planning, and robotic guidance, the system offers a new level of support in the operating room. For patients dealing with serious spine conditions, this could mean safer procedures and better recovery over time.

Sources:

UC San Diego Health performs first spine surgery on the West Coast using new robotic system

UC San Diego Health Performs First West Coast AI Robotic Spine Surgery