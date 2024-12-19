Ron Christaldi Honored with 2024 H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award   

He is a frequent participant in economic development trade missions from the region and has traveled with elected officials and business leaders to advance the economy of Florida.

TAMPA, FL – Ronald A. Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award by the Tampa Bay Chamber. This honor, established in 1997, is the Tampa Bay region’s most esteemed recognition of individuals whose leadership has profoundly impacted the community.

“Ron exemplifies what the H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award represents,” said Dr. Bob Rohrlack, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay Chamber. “Ron is a leader willing to stand for what is right. He is innovative and supportive of others in their efforts to be successful. Ron is a humble leader who acts like a leader others should follow. As a Past Chairman of the Chamber, we are blessed to have him engaged with the Chamber.”

A renowned business lawyer, Ron has a preeminent law practice in both transactions and litigation at Shumaker, the largest business law firm in Tampa Bay.

Ron’s community efforts are extraordinary. Previously named by Florida Trend Magazine as one of the top 100 lawyers in Florida and by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of the 100 most influential lawyers in the nation, as well as the Power 100 in Tampa Bay, Ron is the Chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Chair of Leadership Florida, Chair-Elect of the Tampa Museum of Art Board of Trustees, Vice Chair of the New College of Florida Board of Trustees, and a founding board member of the African American Arts and Cultural Center. Ron is also a past Chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, and he has served in the chair or vice-chair role for The Spring (the largest domestic violence shelter in Tampa Bay), the Business Committee for the Arts, AMI Kids YES, and the City of Tampa’s Cultural Assets Commission.

“Ron embodies the spirit of this award through his selfless contributions and unwavering commitment to making Tampa Bay a better place for all,” said former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Principal U.S. Cities Practice for Shumaker Advisors Florida. “His leadership continues to inspire and create a lasting impact across our region.”

Ron’s philanthropy is pervasive, including past service as Chair of the Lions World Vision Institute Eye Ball, the American Heart Association Heart Ball, AMI’s 50th Anniversary Gala, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk.

Ron is often quietly behind the scenes with some of the most important issues facing the region. For example, he served as a Commissioner on the City of Tampa Charter Review Commission, where he played an instrumental role in re-writing the City Charter. Ron has played a role in the Sister City relationships with South Dublin, Ireland and Agrigento, Italy. He is a frequent participant in economic development trade missions from the region and has traveled with elected officials and business leaders to advance the economy of Florida, including a November 2024 trade mission to Italy with Governor DeSantis.

“Receiving the H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award is truly humbling and an incredible honor,” said Ron. “To join the ranks of other distinguished leaders whom I have such great respect for is both inspiring and a reminder of the responsibility we all share to give back. The State of Florida is an extraordinary place, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its growth and success.”

