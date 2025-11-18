Ronald A. Christaldi Recognized in Florida Trend’s 2025 Florida 500

In addition to his professional leadership, Christaldi is deeply invested in advancing Florida’s civic, cultural, and economic development.

TAMPA, FL — Ronald A. Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC, has been named to Florida Trend’s 2025 Florida 500. The prestigious annual list recognizes the state’s most influential business, civic, and thought leaders whose work is shaping Florida’s future.

A nationally recognized business attorney, Christaldi has built a reputation as a highly trusted legal and strategic advisor for high-stakes and high-impact matters. Known for his unique blend of legal acumen, business insight, and steady, results-focused leadership, he is sought after by CEOs, entrepreneurs, boards, and public sector leaders to guide them through complex transactions, mission-critical disputes, and transformative opportunities.

“Ron is one of those rare leaders who sees possibility where others see obstacles,” said Bob Buckhorn, Executive Vice President & Principal U.S. Cities Practice at Shumaker Advisors Florida and Former Mayor of Tampa. “He brings people together, builds consensus, and pushes forward initiatives that create lasting value for our community. Tampa Bay is better because of his vision and his willingness to lead from the front. This recognition is a fitting acknowledgment of the impact he continues to have across our region and our state.”

As President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida and a Partner at Shumaker’s law firm, Christaldi leads a dual practice spanning sophisticated business transactions, public policy strategy, and multifaceted litigation. His work often sits at the intersection of business, government, and community impact—helping clients not only solve immediate challenges but shape long-term outcomes.

Christaldi’s influence has earned recognition at both the state and national levels. His honors include being named one of the Nation’s 100 Most Influential Attorneys by The Business Journals, a 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100, repeated inclusion in Best Lawyers in America, and five consecutive appearances on the Tampa Bay Power 100. Florida Trend has also previously honored him among Florida’s Top 100 Lawyers.

In addition to his professional leadership, Christaldi is deeply invested in advancing Florida’s civic, cultural, and economic development. He currently serves as Chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and the Tampa Museum of Art, Vice Chair of New College of Florida, and Chair of Moffitt Cancer Center’s Hope Innovation District. He is a past Chair of Leadership Florida and the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, and he was instrumental in establishing the African American Arts and Cultural Center. His community involvement also includes leadership roles with The Spring of Tampa Bay, AMI Kids, the Business Committee for the Arts, and the City of Tampa’s Cultural Assets Commission.

“This recognition is really a reflection of the people I have the privilege to work with every day. Florida’s progress is driven by leaders who care deeply about their communities, and I am proud to play a small part in that collective effort to make our region and our state stronger,” said Ron.

