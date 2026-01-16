Ross Viselman, former State Bar prosecutor and Los Angeles Dodgers counsel, to serve as Chief Legal & Ethical Compliance Officer at BD&J

“Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a commitment to doing what’s right for clients, for colleagues, and for the integrity of the profession,” said Viselman.

LOS ANGELES – A veteran ethics prosecutor and former counsel for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ross E. Viselman, has joined BD&J, PC as Chief Legal & Ethical Compliance Officer and General Counsel, bringing more than two decades of legal and regulatory experience to one of California’s leading personal injury firms. In his new role, Viselman will guide the firm’s legal strategy and uphold its commitment to professional integrity and ethical excellence.

“Ross brings a rare combination of legal expertise and principled leadership,” said Sean Banafsheh, founding partner at BD&J. “His perspective will help us continue to build a firm that not only delivers exceptional results for our clients but also sets a high bar for professionalism, innovation and integrity. His appointment reflects BD&J’s continued growth and our forward-thinking approach to leadership.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a commitment to doing what’s right for clients, for colleagues, and for the integrity of the profession,” said Viselman. “BD&J’s reputation for excellence and its genuine dedication to ethical practice make this an ideal place to contribute to that experience. I’m excited to help guide the firm as it continues to grow with purpose and integrity.”

Viselman’s legal career spanned over two decades, serving in public service, private practice and corporate counsel roles. He most recently served as senior trial counsel with the State Bar of California, prosecuting attorneys for ethical violations and advancing professional standards through compliance and oversight. Earlier in his career, he represented indigent criminal defendants with the Federal Public Defenders of San Diego, litigated complex securities and real estate cases to verdict at several prominent national firms, and argued before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Viselman also served as senior counsel for the Los Angeles Dodgers, managing the team’s daily legal affairs. He earned his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

BD&J has expanded rapidly in recent years, earning a reputation for results-driven advocacy, a client-first culture, and a deep commitment to ethical excellence. The firm has grown its roster to more than 50 attorneys, many of whom are leaders in respected California legal organizations, and has surpassed $2 billion in recoveries for clients.

About BD&J, PC

BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.